10 business K-dramas for entrepreneurs
Moupriya Banerjee
If you want to learn more about hard work, team building, and leadership, Start-Up is your blueprint as all the lead characters are ambitious enough to inspire you
Image: tvN
Start-Up
Park Sae Ro Yi’s character in Itaewon Class teaches you how to rebuild your life and grow a team that will help you launch a business amid many hardships
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
Yoon Hye Jin leaves the city to open her dental clinic in a seaside village, teaching us that not everything in life is about money but also helping the people who need it
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: tvN
Chaebol heiress Yoon Se Ri tries her best to forget her own path and launch a fashion and beauty company amid immense pressure to join the family business
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
This drama portrays the real life of a deliveryman who works as the bridge between restaurants and food, encountering multiple hardships along the way
Strongest Deliveryman
Image: Netflix
A former corporate employee ventures into the fried chicken business with a request from his landlord to take his daughter as a part-timer
Best Chicken
Image: MBN
Three ambitious women determined to become successful sets to conquer the web portal industry
Search: WWW
Image: tvN
A young entrepreneur forges an unlikely partnership with a middle-aged man to rebuild their life while fighting loan sharks
Never Give Up
Image: SBS
When a woman seeking help to recover from her family’s failed art museum business meets an uneducated businessman, he comes to her aid, and romance blooms
Dali & Cocky Prince
Image: KBS
This webtoon-based drama narrates an inspiring story of a falling-behind mart trying to revitalize as the no.1 retail store
Pegasus Market
Image: tvN