june 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 business K-dramas for entrepreneurs

Moupriya Banerjee

If you want to learn more about hard work, team building, and leadership, Start-Up is your blueprint as all the lead characters are ambitious enough to inspire you

Image: tvN

Start-Up

Park Sae Ro Yi’s character in Itaewon Class teaches you how to rebuild your life and grow a team that will help you launch a business amid many hardships

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

Yoon Hye Jin leaves the city to open her dental clinic in a seaside village, teaching us that not everything in life is about money but also helping the people who need it

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: tvN

Chaebol heiress Yoon Se Ri tries her best to forget her own path and launch a fashion and beauty company amid immense pressure to join the family business

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

This drama portrays the real life of a deliveryman who works as the bridge between restaurants and food, encountering multiple hardships along the way

Strongest Deliveryman

Image: Netflix

A former corporate employee ventures into the fried chicken business with a request from his landlord to take his daughter as a part-timer

Best Chicken

Image: MBN

Three ambitious women determined to become successful sets to conquer the web portal industry

Search: WWW

Image: tvN

A young entrepreneur forges an unlikely partnership with a middle-aged man to rebuild their life while fighting loan sharks

Never Give Up

Image: SBS

When a woman seeking help to recover from her family’s failed art museum business meets an uneducated businessman, he comes to her aid, and romance blooms

Dali & Cocky Prince

Image: KBS

This webtoon-based drama narrates an inspiring story of a falling-behind mart trying to revitalize as the no.1 retail store

Pegasus Market

Image: tvN

