10 Career-defining albums of K-pop idols
Wings marked BTS's breakthrough, exploring individuality and youth. With tracks like Blood Sweat & Tears, it solidified their global presence
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Wings
EXODUS showcased EXO's evolving sound. It included hits like Call Me Baby, cementing their status as K-pop royalty
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - EXODUS
BLACKPINK's first full album, The Album, featured global hits Lovesick Girls and How You Like That, elevating their international fame
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - The Album
Flight Log: Turbulence demonstrated GOT7's artistic growth with tracks like Hard Carry, establishing them as versatile idols
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7 - Flight Log: Turbulence
The Red marked Red Velvet's shift to a more vibrant, distinctive style, including Dumb Dumb and Red Flavor
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - The Red
Fancy You highlighted TWICE's maturity with the title track Fancy, showcasing their growth in the K-pop industry
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Fancy You
G-Dragon's Coup d'Etat was a groundbreaking solo album, showcasing his artistic prowess in K-pop
G-Dragon - Coup d'Etat
Image: YG Entertainment
Palette exhibited IU's evolution as an artist with a blend of genres, featuring the title track Palette
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU - Palette
Sorry, Sorry redefined Super Junior's image with its iconic title track, becoming a classic in the K-pop industry
Super Junior - Sorry, Sorry
Image: SM Entertainment
Click Here
MADE was a long-awaited release featuring hits like Bang Bang Bang. It solidified Big Bang's status as pioneers in K-pop
Image: YG Entertainment
Big Bang - MADE