Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 25, 2023

Entertainment

10 Career-defining albums of K-pop idols

Wings marked BTS's breakthrough, exploring individuality and youth. With tracks like Blood Sweat & Tears, it solidified their global presence

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Wings

EXODUS showcased EXO's evolving sound. It included hits like Call Me Baby, cementing their status as K-pop royalty

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO - EXODUS 

BLACKPINK's first full album, The Album, featured global hits Lovesick Girls and How You Like That, elevating their international fame

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - The Album 

Flight Log: Turbulence demonstrated GOT7's artistic growth with tracks like Hard Carry, establishing them as versatile idols

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7 - Flight Log: Turbulence 

The Red marked Red Velvet's shift to a more vibrant, distinctive style, including Dumb Dumb and Red Flavor

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - The Red

Fancy You highlighted TWICE's maturity with the title track Fancy, showcasing their growth in the K-pop industry

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE - Fancy You 

G-Dragon's Coup d'Etat was a groundbreaking solo album, showcasing his artistic prowess in K-pop

G-Dragon - Coup d'Etat 

Image: YG Entertainment

Palette exhibited IU's evolution as an artist with a blend of genres, featuring the title track Palette

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU - Palette 

Sorry, Sorry redefined Super Junior's image with its iconic title track, becoming a classic in the K-pop industry

Super Junior - Sorry, Sorry 

Image: SM Entertainment


MADE was a long-awaited release featuring hits like Bang Bang Bang. It solidified Big Bang's status as pioneers in K-pop

Image: YG Entertainment

Big Bang - MADE 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here