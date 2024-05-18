Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
may 18, 2024
10 career-defining movies of Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuted with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar and played a character inspired by the lives of the Tamil actress and former Chief Minister Jayalalitha
Kalpana (Iruvar)
Image: IMDB
Who can forget the iconic character of Aishwarya Rai as Nandini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? The actress nailed her performance
Nandini (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)
Image: IMDB
Later, the beauty pageant starred in Bhansali's Devdas. The actress played Paro in the movie and made it an iconic character
Paro (Devdas)
Image: IMDB
Aishwarya Rai played a thief Sunehri in Dhoom 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. Her character was very bold and sexy
Sunehri (Dhoom 2)
Image: IMDB
The B'town diva starred in Aashutosh Gowariker's period drama, Jodhaa Akbar and nailed her character with so grace
Jodhaa Bai (Jodhaa Akbar)
Image: IMDB
The actress collaborated with Rituparno Ghosh and played a widow Binodini in Chokher Bali. The movie went on to win the National Award
Binodini (Chokher Bali)
Image: IMDB
Aishwarya Rai played another remarkable character of an artist in Taal. The movie directed by Subhash Ghai was a huge blockbuster
Mansi (Taal)
Image: IMDB
Aishwarya gave a memorable performance in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan. It is a bilingual movie that was shot with different supporting actors in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously
Image: IMDB
Ragini Sharma (Raavan)
Later, the actress played a strong real-life character of Dalbir Kaur - the sister of Sarbjit who was wrongly imprisoned in Pakistan on fake charges
Image: IMDB
Dalbir Kaur (Sarbjit)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. It was a negative character and she did it with absolute perfection
Nandini (Ponniyin Selvan franchise)
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram
