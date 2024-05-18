Heading 3

may 18, 2024

10 career-defining movies of Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuted with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar and played a character inspired by the lives of the Tamil actress and former Chief Minister Jayalalitha 

 Kalpana (Iruvar) 

Who can forget the iconic character of Aishwarya Rai as Nandini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? The actress nailed her performance 

Nandini (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam) 

Later, the beauty pageant starred in Bhansali's Devdas. The actress played Paro in the movie and made it an iconic character 

Paro (Devdas) 

Aishwarya Rai played a thief Sunehri in Dhoom 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. Her character was very bold and sexy 

Sunehri (Dhoom 2) 

The B'town diva starred in Aashutosh Gowariker's period drama, Jodhaa Akbar and nailed her character with so grace 

Jodhaa Bai (Jodhaa Akbar) 

The actress collaborated with Rituparno Ghosh and played a widow Binodini in Chokher Bali. The movie went on to win the National Award 

 Binodini (Chokher Bali) 

Aishwarya Rai played another remarkable character of an artist in Taal. The movie directed by Subhash Ghai was a huge blockbuster 

Mansi (Taal) 

Aishwarya gave a memorable performance in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan. It is a bilingual movie that was shot with different supporting actors in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously

Ragini Sharma (Raavan) 

Later, the actress played a strong real-life character of Dalbir Kaur - the sister of Sarbjit who was wrongly imprisoned in Pakistan on fake charges

Dalbir Kaur (Sarbjit) 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. It was a negative character and she did it with absolute perfection

 Nandini (Ponniyin Selvan franchise) 

