Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 23, 2024
10 Career-defining roles of Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao is considered among the best actors in the new generation. Check out some of his career-defining roles
Rajkummar Rao
Image: IMDB
The actor played a lawyer Shahid Azmi who was fighting for the rights of those Muslims who are wrongly accused in terrorism cases. The actor went on to win the National Award for his acting
Shahid Azmi (Shahid)
Image: IMDB
Rajkummar Rao gave one of his best romantic drama as Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana co-starring Krati Kharbanda
Sattu (Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana)
Image: IMDB
Deepu is a young journalist who covers the case of a Professor accused in a sensitive case. Both the characters form a deep bond eventually
Deepu Sebastian (Aligarh)
Image: IMDB
Rajkummar Rao played Shaurya in Trapped. The movie is a survival story of a man who somehow got locked in a flat at a newly constructed building
Shaurya Gusrath (Trapped)
Image: IMDB
Rajkummar Rao as Pritam Vidrohi is the most fun role of his career. The actor nailed it with brilliancy
Pritam Vidrohi (Bareilly Ki Barfi)
Image: IMDB
Rajkummar Rao played Newton Kumar in a movie based on the voting process in a Naxal area. The actor received much appreciation for his performance
Newton Kumar (Newton)
Image: IMDB
Rajkummar teams up with Hansal Mehta on another hard-hitting story of a British Terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Shaikh. The actor gave one of his best performances
Ahmed Omar Saeed Shaikh (Omerta)
Image: IMDB
Rajkummar Rao played a gay police officer in Badhaai Do. It was one of his most heartfelt performance
Image: IMDB
Shardul Thakur (Badhaai Do)
The actor is presently making waves for portraying a visually challenged industrialist Srikanth Bolla in his biographical drama. Raj has given a knockout performance
Image: IMDB
Srikanth Bolla (Srikanth)
