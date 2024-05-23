Heading 3

10 Career-defining roles of Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is considered among the best actors in the new generation. Check out some of his career-defining roles 

 Rajkummar Rao 

The actor played a lawyer Shahid Azmi who was fighting for the rights of those Muslims who are wrongly accused in terrorism cases. The actor went on to win the National Award for his acting

 Shahid Azmi (Shahid) 

Rajkummar Rao gave one of his best romantic drama as Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana co-starring Krati Kharbanda 

 Sattu (Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana) 

Deepu is a young journalist who covers the case of a Professor accused in a sensitive case. Both the characters form a deep bond eventually 

Deepu Sebastian (Aligarh) 

Rajkummar Rao played Shaurya in Trapped. The movie is a survival story of a man who somehow got locked in a flat at a newly constructed building 

Shaurya Gusrath (Trapped) 

Rajkummar Rao as Pritam Vidrohi is the most fun role of his career. The actor nailed it with brilliancy 

 Pritam Vidrohi (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Rajkummar Rao played Newton Kumar in a movie based on the voting process in a Naxal area. The actor received much appreciation for his performance 

Newton Kumar (Newton) 

Rajkummar teams up with Hansal Mehta on another hard-hitting story of a British Terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Shaikh. The actor gave one of his best performances 

Ahmed Omar Saeed Shaikh (Omerta) 

Rajkummar Rao played a gay police officer in Badhaai Do. It was one of his most heartfelt performance 

Shardul Thakur (Badhaai Do) 

The actor is presently making waves for portraying a visually challenged industrialist Srikanth Bolla in his biographical drama. Raj has given a knockout performance 

Srikanth Bolla (Srikanth) 

