10 Catchy K-pop Songs to Brighten Your Day
BTS lights up the sky with their catchy chorus, spreading joy and energy. It's a burst of happiness that you can't resist singing along to
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
BLACKPINK's powerful anthem hooks you instantly. Its fierce beats and infectious melody linger in your mind, demanding repeat plays
Image: YG Entertainment
DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK:
iKON's sweet melody tells a story of love and nostalgia. Its catchy chorus echoes in your head, bringing back memories you can't forget
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
TWICE's bubbly chorus is impossible to ignore. Its upbeat rhythm and catchy lyrics make you want to dance along happily
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Red Velvet's summer anthem bursts with fruity goodness. Its addictive chorus and vibrant energy evoke the taste of sweet memories
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
TWICE's cheerful chorus lifts your spirits instantly. Its catchy tune and playful lyrics turn any frown upside down
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Girls' Generation's iconic chorus is a timeless classic. Its infectious energy and catchy hooks make it a must-sing-along anthem
Gee by Girls' Generation:
Image: SM Entertainment
BTS's DNA hooks you from the start. Its electrifying chorus and addictive melody leave you craving more of their infectious energy
DNA by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
ITZY's debut anthem is impossible to resist. Its empowering chorus and bold attitude make you want to embrace your true self
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
EXO's powerful chorus captivates with its intensity. Its electrifying energy and fierce vocals leave an unforgettable impression
Monster by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment