PUJYA DOSS

june 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 Catchy K-pop Songs to Brighten Your Day

BTS lights up the sky with their catchy chorus, spreading joy and energy. It's a burst of happiness that you can't resist singing along to

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

BLACKPINK's powerful anthem hooks you instantly. Its fierce beats and infectious melody linger in your mind, demanding repeat plays

Image: YG Entertainment

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK: 

iKON's sweet melody tells a story of love and nostalgia. Its catchy chorus echoes in your head, bringing back memories you can't forget

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON: 

TWICE's bubbly chorus is impossible to ignore. Its upbeat rhythm and catchy lyrics make you want to dance along happily

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Red Velvet's summer anthem bursts with fruity goodness. Its addictive chorus and vibrant energy evoke the taste of sweet memories

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

TWICE's cheerful chorus lifts your spirits instantly. Its catchy tune and playful lyrics turn any frown upside down

Cheer Up by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

Girls' Generation's iconic chorus is a timeless classic. Its infectious energy and catchy hooks make it a must-sing-along anthem

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

Image: SM Entertainment

BTS's DNA hooks you from the start. Its electrifying chorus and addictive melody leave you craving more of their infectious energy

DNA by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

ITZY's debut anthem is impossible to resist. Its empowering chorus and bold attitude make you want to embrace your true self

Dalla Dalla by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

EXO's powerful chorus captivates with its intensity. Its electrifying energy and fierce vocals leave an unforgettable impression

Monster by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

