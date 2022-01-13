 Entertainment

Jan 13, 2022

10 Celebrities who found love again

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza after being married to Sahil Sangha for 11 years parted ways in 2019. The actress proved love can happen again when she tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan was married to Adhuna Bhabani from 2000 to 2016. The actor gave love a second shot when he started dating Shibani Dandekar in 2018

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have a son together but the two got divorced in 2017. The diva fell in love with Arjun Kapoor and the two have been giving couple goals since 2018

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was married to Amrita Singh for 13 years. Later during the shooting of Tashan Saif fell in love with Kareena Kapoor and they married in 2012

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Sanjay Dutt

If you hadn't heard, Sanjay Dutt had three marriages. The actor separated from his second wife Rhea Pillai after a few years of marriage and married his love Manyata Dutt in 2008

Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

Deepika Padukone

After being heartbroken from her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, love bells rang again for Deepika when she met Ranveer Singh. The two tied the knot in 2018

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Katrina Kaif

One of the most shocking breakups of Bollywood was of Ranbir and Katrina. After which the actress gave another chance to love and married Vicky Kaushal

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Archana Puran Singh

When Archana Puran Singh was shattered after a failed marriage, the broken pieces were fixed when Parmeet Sethi entered her life

Image: Archana Puran Singh Instagram

Gautami Kapoor

Gautami and Ram make a lovely pair but did you know it was Gautami's second marriage. The actress was first married to Madhur Shroff

Image: Gautami Kapoor Instagram

Anita Hassanandani

Anita and Eijaz Khan's love story went down south after she found out that Eijaz was cheating on her. After being once heartbroken, the actress is now happily married to Rohit Reddy

Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

