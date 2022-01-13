Entertainment
Priya Nagpal
AUTHOR
Jan 13, 2022
10 Celebrities who found love again
Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza after being married to Sahil Sangha for 11 years parted ways in 2019. The actress proved love can happen again when she tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan was married to Adhuna Bhabani from 2000 to 2016. The actor gave love a second shot when he started dating Shibani Dandekar in 2018
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have a son together but the two got divorced in 2017. The diva fell in love with Arjun Kapoor and the two have been giving couple goals since 2018
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan was married to Amrita Singh for 13 years. Later during the shooting of Tashan Saif fell in love with Kareena Kapoor and they married in 2012
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Sanjay Dutt
If you hadn't heard, Sanjay Dutt had three marriages. The actor separated from his second wife Rhea Pillai after a few years of marriage and married his love Manyata Dutt in 2008
Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram
Deepika Padukone
After being heartbroken from her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, love bells rang again for Deepika when she met Ranveer Singh. The two tied the knot in 2018
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Katrina Kaif
One of the most shocking breakups of Bollywood was of Ranbir and Katrina. After which the actress gave another chance to love and married Vicky Kaushal
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Archana Puran Singh
When Archana Puran Singh was shattered after a failed marriage, the broken pieces were fixed when Parmeet Sethi entered her life
Image: Archana Puran Singh Instagram
Gautami Kapoor
Gautami and Ram make a lovely pair but did you know it was Gautami's second marriage. The actress was first married to Madhur Shroff
Image: Gautami Kapoor Instagram
Anita Hassanandani
Anita and Eijaz Khan's love story went down south after she found out that Eijaz was cheating on her. After being once heartbroken, the actress is now happily married to Rohit Reddy
Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Proof that Pooja Hegde loves the beach