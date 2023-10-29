Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
29 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Celebrity Kids We Adore
The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan has taken Bollywood by storm with her striking looks and acting prowess. Her performances in films like Kedarnath and Simmba have garnered critical acclaim
Sara Ali Khan
Instagram- saraalikhan95
The younger brother of Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter has showcased his acting chops in films like Dhadak and Beyond the Clouds. His energetic performances have made him a rising star
Ishaan Khatter
Instagram- ishaankhatter
Alia Bhatt, the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, has grown into one of Bollywood's leading actresses. Her versatility and dedication to her craft have earned her numerous awards
Alia Bhatt
Instagram- aliaabhatt
The daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is already a well-known celebrity kid. She is going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies
Suhana Khan
Instagram- suhanakhan2
The daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor has quickly become a household name in Bollywood with her performances in Dhadak and Roohi
Janhvi Kapoor
Instagram- janhvikapoor
The son of director David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan has made a name for himself with his charismatic screen presence and acting in hits like Badlapur and Judwaa 2
Varun Dhawan
Instagram- varundvn
Daughter of actor Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday's fresh and relatable performances in movies like Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh have won over audiences
Ananya Panday
Instagram- ananyapanday
The son of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan is a popular figure even before his Bollywood debut. With his good looks and charisma, he's already a star in his own right
Aryan Khan
Instagram- __aryan__
Another star kid from the Kapoor family, Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her debut in Bollywood, following in the footsteps of her illustrious family
Shanaya Kapoor
Instagram- shanayakapoor02
The younger son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan is known for his dashing looks and is already making a mark on social media
Ibrahim Ali Khan
