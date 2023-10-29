Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

29 OCTOBER, 2023

10 Celebrity Kids We Adore

   The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan has taken Bollywood by storm with her striking looks and acting prowess. Her performances in films like Kedarnath and Simmba have garnered critical acclaim

Sara Ali Khan

Instagram- saraalikhan95

   The younger brother of Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter has showcased his acting chops in films like Dhadak and Beyond the Clouds. His energetic performances have made him a rising star

Ishaan Khatter

Instagram- ishaankhatter

   Alia Bhatt, the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, has grown into one of Bollywood's leading actresses. Her versatility and dedication to her craft have earned her numerous awards

Alia Bhatt

Instagram- aliaabhatt

The daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is already a well-known celebrity kid. She is going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies 

Suhana Khan

Instagram- suhanakhan2

   The daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor has quickly become a household name in Bollywood with her performances in Dhadak and Roohi

Janhvi Kapoor

Instagram- janhvikapoor

   The son of director David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan has made a name for himself with his charismatic screen presence and acting in hits like Badlapur and Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan

Instagram- varundvn

   Daughter of actor Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday's fresh and relatable performances in movies like Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh have won over audiences

Ananya Panday

Instagram- ananyapanday

   The son of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan is a popular figure even before his Bollywood debut. With his good looks and charisma, he's already a star in his own right

Aryan Khan

Instagram- __aryan__

   Another star kid from the Kapoor family, Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her debut in Bollywood, following in the footsteps of her illustrious family

Shanaya Kapoor

Instagram- shanayakapoor02

The younger son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan is known for his dashing looks and is already making a mark on social media

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Instagram- saraalikhan95

