Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 02, 2023
10 celebrity siblings ft. Hollywood
The gorgeous Fanning sisters are the most well-known actresses at this time
Dakota and Elle Fanning
Image: Dakota Fanning's Instagram
These supermodel sisters always stand by each other through thick and thin
Gigi and Bella Hadid
Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram
The Kylie Cosmetics Mogul and the supermodel are broadly recognized for their beauty and talent
Kylie and Kendall Jenner
Image: Kylie Jenner's Instagram
These popular celebrity siblings are rocking the industry with their amazing acting talent
Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal
Image: Maggie Gyllenhaal's Instagram
The Thor star and the Hunger Games fame are the most renowned celebrity siblings of the showbiz
Chris and Liam Hemsworth
Image: Chris Hemsworth's Instagram
Despite being out of the limelight, Austin is the biggest cheerleader of his big sis Taylor
Taylor and Austin Swift
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
The Harry Potter star is adored by her younger brother Alex who is also an actor
Emma and Alex Watson
Image: Alex Watson's Instagram
The beloved Captain America is blessed with a handsome younger brother Scott
Chris and Scott Evans
Image: Scott Evans's Instagram
The Oppenheimer star is extremely close with her actor-singer big bro Toby
Florence Pugh and Toby Sebastian
Image: Toby Sebastian's Instagram
The Fifty Shades fame and Killing Lincoln star are the children of Don Jhonson
Dakota and Jesse Johnson
Image: Jesse Johnson's Instagram
