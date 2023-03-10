MAR 10, 2023

Heading 3

10 Celeb-Approved Foods You Should Try

It is a gluten free source of protein. Kriti Sanon loves it as it provides energy 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Quinoa

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan loves to start her day by drinking a turmeric shot. It bolsters their immunity

Turmeric Water

Yami Gautam loves avocado as it is a good source of fiber, potassium, monounsaturated fatty acids and carotenoids 

Image: Yami gautam Dhar Instagram 

Avocado


Almost every Bollywood celeb loves vegetables as they keep the metabolism strong and help lose weight 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Veggies 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Eggs

Janhvi Kapoor loves to add eggs to her salad bowl. Eggs are a perfect protein source 

Malaika Arora loves to stay hydrated by sipping on her green smoothie made with fresh veggies

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Leafy Greens

Most celebrity prefer grilled meat as it is the best way to have meat without gaining weight

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Grilled Meat

 Priyanka Chopra loves coconut water and it is very good for health

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Coconut Water

Oats is celebrity-favourite meal 

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

Oatmeal

To curb hunger without munching on high fat snacks, Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to chomp on nuts 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram 

Nuts

