MAR 10, 2023
10 Celeb-Approved Foods You Should Try
It is a gluten free source of protein. Kriti Sanon loves it as it provides energy
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Quinoa
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan loves to start her day by drinking a turmeric shot. It bolsters their immunity
Turmeric Water
Yami Gautam loves avocado as it is a good source of fiber, potassium, monounsaturated fatty acids and carotenoids
Image: Yami gautam Dhar Instagram
Avocado
Almost every Bollywood celeb loves vegetables as they keep the metabolism strong and help lose weight
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Veggies
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Eggs
Janhvi Kapoor loves to add eggs to her salad bowl. Eggs are a perfect protein source
Malaika Arora loves to stay hydrated by sipping on her green smoothie made with fresh veggies
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Leafy Greens
Most celebrity prefer grilled meat as it is the best way to have meat without gaining weight
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Grilled Meat
Priyanka Chopra loves coconut water and it is very good for health
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Coconut Water
Oats is celebrity-favourite meal
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
Oatmeal
To curb hunger without munching on high fat snacks, Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to chomp on nuts
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Nuts
