10 celebs who are dynamic dancers

July 13, 2021

Rekha

From ‘Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke’ to ‘Inhi Logo ne’, Rekha ji has been making people fall head over heels for her beautiful dancing skills for decades

Madhuri Dixit

The dance queen of Bollywood, the Kathak goddess, Madhuri has never ever failed in enchanting her fans when it comes to her dancing skills

Aishwarya Rai

The Beauty Queen of Bollywood, there is hardly anything she doesn’t succeed in, be it acting or dancing

Hrithik Roshan

One of the most terrific dancers in the industry, Hrithik has fans ready to die over his hook steps. His dancing has had a separate fan base since the very beginning of his career

Shahid Kapoor

A marvellous actor who began his career as a background dancer and later on stepped into Bollywood as an actor, Shahid is very talented and skilled when it comes to dancing

Prabhu Deva

The literal God of dancing, his name is known worldwide. From choreographing to acting he has aced it all

Tiger Shroff

Known popularly for his stunts in his action movies, his dancing skills have gained him a lot of fan following

Nora Fatehi

One of the most dynamic dancers of bollywood at present. She is known for her terrific dance numbers and effortless dancing

Shraddha Kapoor

The beautiful actress is barely left with anything to try. From acting to singing to dancing, she has legit nailed it all

Katrina Kaif

Bollywood’s Barbie doll Katrina is one of the most popular and highly paid actors/dancers of Bollywood. From Sheila Ki Jawaani to Chikni Chameli, Kat has never ever disappointed her fans when it comes to showing her moves

