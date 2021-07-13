10 celebs who are dynamic dancers

From ‘Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke’ to ‘Inhi Logo ne’, Rekha ji has been making people fall head over heels for her beautiful dancing skills for decades
Madhuri Dixit
The dance queen of Bollywood, the Kathak goddess, Madhuri has never ever failed in enchanting her fans when it comes to her dancing skills
Aishwarya Rai
The Beauty Queen of Bollywood, there is hardly anything she doesn’t succeed in, be it acting or dancing
Hrithik Roshan
One of the most terrific dancers in the industry, Hrithik has fans ready to die over his hook steps. His dancing has had a separate fan base since the very beginning of his career
Shahid Kapoor
A marvellous actor who began his career as a background dancer and later on stepped into Bollywood as an actor, Shahid is very talented and skilled when it comes to dancing
Prabhu Deva
The literal God of dancing, his name is known worldwide. From choreographing to acting he has aced it all
Tiger Shroff
Known popularly for his stunts in his action movies, his dancing skills have gained him a lot of fan following
Nora Fatehi
One of the most dynamic dancers of bollywood at present. She is known for her terrific dance numbers and effortless dancing
Shraddha Kapoor
The beautiful actress is barely left with anything to try. From acting to singing to dancing, she has legit nailed it all
Katrina Kaif
Bollywood’s Barbie doll Katrina is one of the most popular and highly paid actors/dancers of Bollywood. From Sheila Ki Jawaani to Chikni Chameli, Kat has never ever disappointed her fans when it comes to showing her moves