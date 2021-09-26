Nusrat Jahan entered politics in 2019 and was elected for the Lok Sabha as a Trinamool Congress Candidate from the Basirhat Constituency
The veteran actress, Kirron Kher, has been a part of many NGOs and took the lead In 2009, Kirron joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. She is the member of the Chandigarh Constituency
Urmila Matondkar made her way into politics in the 2019 Lok Sabha election as a Congress Candidate. In 2020, however,she joined Shiv Sena
Shatrughan Sinha, an actor-turned-politician, served in the Lok Sabha for the Indian National Congress from 2009 to 2019. He has served in the Union Cabinet twice and Rajya Sabha
In 2004, Hema Malini became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She is a member of the Uttar Pradesh Mathura Constituency
In April 2019, Sunny Deol became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He defeated Sunil Jakhar of the Indian National Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from the Gurdaspur constituency
Jaya Bachchan was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2004 as a member of the Samajwadi Party, representing Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha until March 2006. She was given a second term from June 2006 to July 2010, and she stated her clear intent to finish her term in February 2010
Dharmendra was a member of the Indian Parliament from 2004 to 2009, representing Bikaner in Rajasthan for the Bharatiya Janata Party
In 1984, Amitabh Bachchan gave acting a pause to briefly pursue politics in support of Rajiv Gandhi. He contested Allahabad's seat for the 8th Lok Sabha Elections
Govinda, known for his acting and dancing skills, joined the Indian National Congress and served in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009