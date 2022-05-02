Entertainment
Saloni Arora
MAY 03, 2022
10 Celebs who married younger partner
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot after dating each other for several years. The actress is 10 years older than Nick
The biggest wedding of 2021 that grabbed everyone’s attention was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Katrina Kaif, 38, is about 5 years older than Vicky
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Soha and Kunal tied the knot in 2015 and have an age difference of 5 years. Soha was 37 years and Kunal Khemu was 32 when they got married
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu
The age difference between Abhishek and Aishwarya is of 3 years. When these two got married, Aishwarya was 34 years old and Abhishek was 31
Aishwarya Rai and
Abhishek Bachchan
One of the most loved couples in the film industry too broke stereotypes when they got married. While Bipasha was 36, Karan was 33 at their marriage
Bipasha Basu and
Karan Singh Grover
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been married for about 3 years now. Parents of two, also have an age gap of 3 years. Dhupia is 41 and Angad is 38
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi
The hottest couple in Bollywood, Saif and Kareena got married in 2012. Kareena is 11 years younger than Pataudi Prince
Kareena Kapoor and
Saif Ali Khan
They have been shelling major couple goals ever since they got married. Shahid was 34 when he got married to 21-year-old Mira
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Fitness enthusiasts rule social media with their videos. The couple got married in 2018. Milind was 52-years-old and Ankita was 26-years-old back then
Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar
Shilpa Shetty is three months elder than her businessman husband Raj Kundra. The couple has two children
Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra
