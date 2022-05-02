Entertainment

10 Celebs who married younger partner

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas 

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot after dating each other for several years. The actress is 10 years older than Nick

The biggest wedding of 2021 that grabbed everyone’s attention was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Katrina Kaif, 38, is about 5 years older than Vicky

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Soha and Kunal tied the knot in 2015 and have an age difference of 5 years. Soha was 37 years and Kunal Khemu was 32 when they got married

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

The age difference between Abhishek and Aishwarya is of 3 years. When these two got married, Aishwarya was 34 years old and Abhishek was 31

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Aishwarya Rai and
Abhishek Bachchan

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

One of the most loved couples in the film industry too broke stereotypes when they got married. While Bipasha was 36, Karan was 33 at their marriage

Bipasha Basu and
Karan Singh Grover

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been married for about 3 years now. Parents of two, also have an age gap of 3 years. Dhupia is 41 and Angad is 38

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

The hottest couple in Bollywood, Saif and Kareena got married in 2012. Kareena is 11 years younger than Pataudi Prince

Kareena Kapoor and
Saif Ali Khan

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

They have been shelling major couple goals ever since they got married. Shahid was 34 when he got married to 21-year-old Mira

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Image: Milind Soman Instagram

Fitness enthusiasts rule social media with their videos. The couple got married in 2018. Milind was 52-years-old and Ankita was 26-years-old back then

Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty is three months elder than her businessman husband Raj Kundra. The couple has two children

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

