Eun Dan Oh is a high schooler who discovers she's a minor character in a comic book and falls in love with an extra, Ha Roo. They struggle to be together as he rarely appears in the story, causing them to question their fate
Extraordinary You
Source: MBC
It highlights the damaging effects of bullying and a mother's unwavering love for her daughter. The show also features emotional subplots of other students
Angry Mom
Source: MBC
It offers a thrilling ride of messy love triangles and intense high school drama, stirring up emotions in viewers. Kim So Hyun impresses with her role as Kim Jo Jo, a strong and self-assured character
Love Alarm
Source: Netflix
Yoon Yoon Jae is in love with his childhood friend and neighbour Sung Shi Won since they were kids. His feelings grow deeper as they get into high school, and he realizes that he wants nothing more than to be with her
Reply 1997
Source: tvN
Choi Joon Woo, a troubled student, moves to a new school where he captures the attention of Yoo Soo Bin, who is curious about his past. Despite initial reservations, they grow close and develop feelings for each other
Moments of 18
Source: JTBC
The show's setting in the worst-ranked high school in Seoul makes it compelling as students strive to overcome obstacles and build their futures, leaving viewers rooting for them until the end
School 2013
Source: KBS
Kim Sejeong and Kim Jung Hyun are totally natural as viewers are able to see the journey these two go on from being friends to first loves. Out of all the “School” series, this particular one is not too heavy
School 2017
Source: KBS
If you’re looking for a bit of a fantasy element to your high school drama, “Hi! School – Love On” is the perfect watch. It’s also got the added element of a love triangle, which a high school K-drama can never be without
Hi!School- Love On
Source: KBS2
The story starts with Yeon Do accidentally posting a photo of Hyun Ho on her social media account to warn off a stalker. When Hyun Ho finds out, he confronts Yeon Do, and this marks the beginning of their love/hate relationship
Best Mistake
Source: WHYNOT
Jung Eun Ji portrays Kang Yeon Doo, the leader of the street dance club, and Lee Won Geun plays Kim Yeol, the president of a club of top-performing students. When the two clubs merge into a cheerleading team, conflicts arise
Cheer Up!
Source: SBS
