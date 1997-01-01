Heading 3

10 charming high school
 K-dramas

Sugandha Srivastava

April 14, 2023

Entertainment

Eun Dan Oh is a high schooler who discovers she's a minor character in a comic book and falls in love with an extra, Ha Roo. They struggle to be together as he rarely appears in the story, causing them to question their fate

Extraordinary You

Source: MBC 

It highlights the damaging effects of bullying and a mother's unwavering love for her daughter. The show also features emotional subplots of other students

Angry Mom

Source: MBC 

It offers a thrilling ride of messy love triangles and intense high school drama, stirring up emotions in viewers. Kim So Hyun impresses with her role as Kim Jo Jo, a strong and self-assured character

Love Alarm

Source: Netflix

Yoon Yoon Jae is in love with his childhood friend and neighbour Sung Shi Won since they were kids. His feelings grow deeper as they get into high school, and he realizes that he wants nothing more than to be with her

Reply 1997

Source: tvN

Choi Joon Woo, a troubled student, moves to a new school where he captures the attention of Yoo Soo Bin, who is curious about his past. Despite initial reservations, they grow close and develop feelings for each other

Moments of 18

Source: JTBC

The show's setting in the worst-ranked high school in Seoul makes it compelling as students strive to overcome obstacles and build their futures, leaving viewers rooting for them until the end

School 2013

Source: KBS

Kim Sejeong and Kim Jung Hyun are totally natural as viewers are able to see the journey these two go on from being friends to first loves. Out of all the “School” series, this particular one is not too heavy

School 2017

Source: KBS

If you’re looking for a bit of a fantasy element to your high school drama, “Hi! School – Love On” is the perfect watch. It’s also got the added element of a love triangle, which a high school K-drama can never be without

Hi!School- Love On

Source: KBS2

The story starts with Yeon Do accidentally posting a photo of Hyun Ho on her social media account to warn off a stalker. When Hyun Ho finds out, he confronts Yeon Do, and this marks the beginning of their love/hate relationship

Best Mistake

Source: WHYNOT

Jung Eun Ji portrays Kang Yeon Doo, the leader of the street dance club, and Lee Won Geun plays Kim Yeol, the president of a club of top-performing students. When the two clubs merge into a cheerleading team, conflicts arise

Cheer Up!

Source: SBS 

