april 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 Cheapest things to do in South Korea

Moupriya Banerjee

Visit Bukchon Hanok Village

Formed with many alleys, this village replicates the traditional structures of South Korea and it is also a popular spot for historical K-drama shootings

It’s a very busy marketplace and a tourist attraction, thanks to the budget-friendly delicacies that offer Korean street food from as low as 5000 KRW (301.8 INR)

Enjoy Korean street food at Tongin Market

This bustling fashion street located in Seoul’s Myeongdong area is known for providing tourists with a diverse shopping experience with numerous multi-cuisine restaurants

Shop at Myeongdong

This museum offers wide insights into the history and art of Korea through many artifacts, statues, old scriptures, and portraits and ticketing requires no fee

Visit National Museum of Korea

This is for K-drama fans who can have the opportunity to enjoy hot ramen prepared by automated machines while immersing in a scenic view of Han River

Have hot ramen in Hangang Park

Namsan Tower often gets featured in many popular K-dramas and you should not miss the opportunity to visit this place at night especially to enjoy a beautiful city vista from the top

Visit Namsan Tower

Insadong Street, located in Seoul is known as the cultural and artistic hub of South Korea, where you can visit many budget-friendly souvenir shops, restaurants, tea houses, and art galleries 

Collect souvenirs in Insadong

This 600-year-old palace era is a heritage landmark of South Korea and an affordable must-visit option as tickets start from 1000 KRW or around 60 INR

witness Korea’s royal history at Changdeokgung Palace 

Situated on the eastern seaside of Jeju Island, this trail is completely free to hike and if you can reach the top you will get a lifetime experience of enjoying the sunrise

Watch sunrise in Seongsan Ilchulbong

This heritage culture village is a top tourist spot and offers a unique experience of checking out artsy cafés, mural shops, and more while walking through the village is absolutely free

Check out artsy cafés at Busan Gamcheon Cultural Village

