This classic K-drama follows the story of a hardworking girl who enters an elite school and finds herself caught in a love triangle with four wealthy and popular boys.
Boys Over Flowers
Source:KBS2
It's a hilarious and heartwarming drama about a girl who disguises herself as her twin brother to join a famous boy band. Love and chaos ensue as she navigates her dual identity.
You're Beautiful
Source:SBS
Based on a popular manga, this drama tells the story of a clumsy high school girl who falls in love with the genius but cold-hearted guy next door.
Playful Kiss
Source:MBC
A fantasy romance that revolves around a stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO who mysteriously switch bodies after an accidental encounter. The drama explores their unusual love story and the challenges they face.
Secret Garden
Source:SBS
This captivating drama follows the romance between a famous actress and an alien who has been living on Earth for 400 years. It blends romance, fantasy, and comedy into an entertaining package
My Love from the Star
Source:SBS
A drama set in the world of privileged high school students and their complex relationships. It focuses on a poor girl who enters their lives and captures the attention of the school's star.
The Heirs
Source:SBS
A modern retelling of the Cinderella story, this drama revolves around a hardworking girl who ends up living in a mansion with strangers. Love blossoms as she interacts with the four knights of the house.
Cinderella and Four Knights
Source:tvN
A romantic comedy about two childhood friends who reunite as adults. However, they find that their appearances have drastically changed, leading to humorous and heartfelt moments.
She Was Pretty
Source:MBC
This drama follows the journey of a once-famous beauty who gains weight over the years. She meets a renowned personal trainer who helps her regain her confidence and find love.
Oh My Venus
Source:KBS2
It's a fantasy romance that weaves together the story of a mermaid and a genius scam artist. Their paths cross centuries later, resulting in a captivating and magical love story.
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Source:SBS