10 Cheesiest K-dramas To Binge Watch

Sugandha Srivastava

june 09, 2023

Entertainment

This classic K-drama follows the story of a hardworking girl who enters an elite school and finds herself caught in a love triangle with four wealthy and popular boys.

Boys Over Flowers

Source:KBS2

It's a hilarious and heartwarming drama about a girl who disguises herself as her twin brother to join a famous boy band. Love and chaos ensue as she navigates her dual identity.

You're Beautiful

Source:SBS

Based on a popular manga, this drama tells the story of a clumsy high school girl who falls in love with the genius but cold-hearted guy next door.

Playful Kiss

Source:MBC

A fantasy romance that revolves around a stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO who mysteriously switch bodies after an accidental encounter. The drama explores their unusual love story and the challenges they face.

Secret Garden

Source:SBS

This captivating drama follows the romance between a famous actress and an alien who has been living on Earth for 400 years. It blends romance, fantasy, and comedy into an entertaining package

My Love from the Star

Source:SBS

A drama set in the world of privileged high school students and their complex relationships. It focuses on a poor girl who enters their lives and captures the attention of the school's star.

The Heirs

Source:SBS

A modern retelling of the Cinderella story, this drama revolves around a hardworking girl who ends up living in a mansion with strangers. Love blossoms as she interacts with the four knights of the house.

Cinderella and Four Knights

Source:tvN

A romantic comedy about two childhood friends who reunite as adults. However, they find that their appearances have drastically changed, leading to humorous and heartfelt moments.

She Was Pretty

Source:MBC

This drama follows the journey of a once-famous beauty who gains weight over the years. She meets a renowned personal trainer who helps her regain her confidence and find love.

Oh My Venus

Source:KBS2

It's a fantasy romance that weaves together the story of a mermaid and a genius scam artist. Their paths cross centuries later, resulting in a captivating and magical love story.

The Legend of the Blue Sea

Source:SBS

