10 cheesiest K-dramas to binge-watch
Alien falls in love with a top actress, blending sci-fi and romance giving us butterflies all along
Image: SBS.
My Love from the Star
Clumsy girl and popular boy navigate high school romance. Sweet and light-hearted drama with a lot of cheesy romance
Image: MBC.
Playful Kiss
A poor girl at an elite school catches the eye of the rich and handsome F4 leader. Dramatic love story
Boys Over Flowers
Image: KBS2.
Girl disguises herself as her twin brother to join a boy band. Comedy and love ensue
You're Beautiful
Image: SBS.
Body-swapping between a stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO leads to unexpected love
Secret Garden
Image: SBS.
Chaebol heirs, school life, and complicated love triangles. A classic romantic drama to look out for
The Heirs
Image: SBS.
Orphaned girl lives with three chaebol cousins. Romance blossoms amidst family secrets
Cinderella and Four Knights
Image: tvN.
Historical romance between a eunuch and the crown prince. Heartwarming and charming
Love in the Moonlight
Image: KBS2.
College athletes finding love while pursuing dreams. Light-hearted and uplifting
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: MBC.
Plastic surgery transformed girl navigates college life and love. Addresses beauty standards
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC.