Heading 3

Pujya Doss

june 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 cheesiest K-dramas to binge-watch

Alien falls in love with a top actress, blending sci-fi and romance giving us butterflies all along

Image:  SBS.

My Love from the Star

Clumsy girl and popular boy navigate high school romance. Sweet and light-hearted drama with a lot of cheesy romance 

Image: MBC.

Playful Kiss

A poor girl at an elite school catches the eye of the rich and handsome F4 leader. Dramatic love story

Boys Over Flowers

Image:  KBS2.

Girl disguises herself as her twin brother to join a boy band. Comedy and love ensue

You're Beautiful

Image:  SBS.

Body-swapping between a stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO leads to unexpected love

Secret Garden

Image:  SBS.

Chaebol heirs, school life, and complicated love triangles. A classic romantic drama to look out for 

The Heirs

Image:  SBS.

Orphaned girl lives with three chaebol cousins. Romance blossoms amidst family secrets

Cinderella and Four Knights

Image:  tvN.

Historical romance between a eunuch and the crown prince. Heartwarming and charming

Love in the Moonlight

Image:  KBS2.

College athletes finding love while pursuing dreams. Light-hearted and uplifting

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image:  MBC.

Plastic surgery transformed girl navigates college life and love. Addresses beauty standards

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image:  JTBC.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here