10 chilling horror K-dramas
Young girl Jin-Hee becomes a reporter investigating a violent case involving South Korea's biggest IT company, Forest
The Cursed
Jong-Woo, a boy in Seoul, faces eerie experiences in an apartment block. A 10-episode drama
Strangers From Hell
Psychopathic thriller with a promising story. 20 episodes, some almost 2 hours
Mouse
Zombie action-thriller with Asian culture. Two seasons blend politics and thrilling action
Kingdom
Korean horror anthology, 8 episodes with varying horror. Some are worth checking out
Goedam
Well-written possession horror with an unconventional team-up. Young psychic battles a powerful demon
The Guest
Post-COVID gem. Korea rebuilding after an experimental vaccine pill, Next Drip, hits the market
Happiness
Spooky Korean drama follows young Catholic priest Soo-Min. Enlists in 643 Regia to exorcise demons
Priest
Chilling drama about the Goseonwon cult gripping the country. A gripping premise
Save Me
Zombie outbreak at Hyosan High School. Authorities intervene
All of Us Are Dead
