 Pujya Doss

January 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 chilling horror K-dramas

Young girl Jin-Hee becomes a reporter investigating a violent case involving South Korea's biggest IT company, Forest

The Cursed

Image:  tvN

Jong-Woo, a boy in Seoul, faces eerie experiences in an apartment block. A 10-episode drama

Strangers From Hell

Image:  OCN

Psychopathic thriller with a promising story. 20 episodes, some almost 2 hours

Mouse

Image:  tvN.

Zombie action-thriller with Asian culture. Two seasons blend politics and thrilling action

Kingdom

Image:  Netflix.

Korean horror anthology, 8 episodes with varying horror. Some are worth checking out

Goedam

Image:  Viki.

Well-written possession horror with an unconventional team-up. Young psychic battles a powerful demon

The Guest

Image:  OCN

Post-COVID gem. Korea rebuilding after an experimental vaccine pill, Next Drip, hits the market

Happiness

 Image:  SBS

Spooky Korean drama follows young Catholic priest Soo-Min. Enlists in 643 Regia to exorcise demons

Priest

Image:  OCN

Chilling drama about the Goseonwon cult gripping the country. A gripping premise

Save Me

Image:  OCN

Zombie outbreak at Hyosan High School. Authorities intervene

All of Us Are Dead

Image:  Netflix

