june 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 classic K-drama tropes that every fan loves

Pujya Doss

Watching characters start off hating each other but slowly fall in love through unexpected circumstances is always thrilling and heartwarming.

Image credits: tvN

Enemies to Lovers: 

Rooting for couples who reunite after years apart, overcoming past misunderstandings or obstacles, creates intense emotional connections.

Image credits: tvN

Second Chance Romance:

The timeless tale of love crossing social classes, where characters from different backgrounds find common ground and challenge societal norms.

Rich/Poor Divide: 

Image credits: tvN

Believing in destiny as characters meet repeatedly in unlikely situations, reinforcing the idea that some connections are meant to be.

Image credits: tvN

Fated Encounters:

Despite its cliché, the drama of characters losing memories and rediscovering love, identity, and relationships never fails to captivate audiences.

Amnesia: 

Image credits: tvN

Enjoying the comedic and romantic tension as characters pretend to be in a relationship for various reasons, leading to genuine feelings.

Fake Relationship: 

Image credits: tvN

Exploring historical and modern worlds colliding, where characters navigate love across different time periods, often learning valuable life lessons.

Time Travel: 

Image credits: tvN

The excitement of watching characters torn between two love interests, creating suspense and emotional turmoil until the final choice is made.

Love Triangle: 

Image credits: tvN

Unraveling the mystery as characters hide their true identities, leading to unexpected revelations and heightened stakes in love and danger.

Secret Identity: 

Image credits: tvN

Delighting in the humor and romance as characters disguise themselves as the opposite gender, leading to amusing misunderstandings and unexpected connections.

Cross-Dressing: 

Image credits: tvN

