10 Classic K-pop Songs Every New Fan Should Know
An iconic track that propelled Girls' Generation to stardom, blending catchy hooks and energetic choreography
Image: SM Entertainment
Gee by Girls' Generation
A groundbreaking song known for its powerful beat, charismatic vocals, and colorful music video, symbolizing BIGBANG's influence on K-pop
Image: YG Entertainment
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG
This track showcases Super Junior's polished vocals and synchronized dance moves, leaving an indelible mark on K-pop history
Image: SM Entertainment
Sorry, Sorry by Super Junior
A fierce anthem exuding confidence and empowerment, representing 2NE1's unique style and revolutionary impact on the industry
I Am the Best by 2NE1
Image: YG Entertainment
With its captivating melody and dynamic choreography, Mirotic solidified TVXQ's status as K-pop legends and trendsetters
Mirotic by TVXQ
Image: SM Entertainment
A retro-inspired hit that captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing Wonder Girls' infectious charm and timeless appeal
Nobody by Wonder Girls
Image: JYP Entertainment
Known for its addictive rhythm and seamless transitions, Growl showcases EXO's exceptional vocal and dance abilities
Growl by EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
A visually stunning and sonically rich masterpiece, highlighting BTS's artistic depth and global influence in the music industry
Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A global phenomenon that broke records and introduced K-pop to a wider audience, epitomizing PSY's irreverent style and viral appeal
Gangnam Style by PSY
Image: YG Entertainment
Click Here
A classic bubblegum pop hit that helped pave the way for K-pop's international success, demonstrating Wonder Girls' knack for addictive melodies
Tell Me by Wonder Girls
Image: JYP Entertainment