june 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 Classic K-pop Songs Every New Fan Should Know

An iconic track that propelled Girls' Generation to stardom, blending catchy hooks and energetic choreography

Image: SM Entertainment

Gee by Girls' Generation

A groundbreaking song known for its powerful beat, charismatic vocals, and colorful music video, symbolizing BIGBANG's influence on K-pop

Image: YG Entertainment

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG

This track showcases Super Junior's polished vocals and synchronized dance moves, leaving an indelible mark on K-pop history

Image: SM Entertainment

Sorry, Sorry by Super Junior

A fierce anthem exuding confidence and empowerment, representing 2NE1's unique style and revolutionary impact on the industry

I Am the Best by 2NE1

Image: YG Entertainment

With its captivating melody and dynamic choreography, Mirotic solidified TVXQ's status as K-pop legends and trendsetters

Mirotic by TVXQ

Image: SM Entertainment

A retro-inspired hit that captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing Wonder Girls' infectious charm and timeless appeal

Nobody by Wonder Girls

Image: JYP Entertainment

Known for its addictive rhythm and seamless transitions, Growl showcases EXO's exceptional vocal and dance abilities

Growl by EXO

Image: SM Entertainment

A visually stunning and sonically rich masterpiece, highlighting BTS's artistic depth and global influence in the music industry

Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A global phenomenon that broke records and introduced K-pop to a wider audience, epitomizing PSY's irreverent style and viral appeal

Gangnam Style by PSY

Image: YG Entertainment

A classic bubblegum pop hit that helped pave the way for K-pop's international success, demonstrating Wonder Girls' knack for addictive melodies

Tell Me by Wonder Girls

Image: JYP Entertainment

