10 Classic Romance K-dramas

Sugandha Srivastava

july 04, 2023

Entertainment

Considered a classic in the K-drama genre, this series tells the bittersweet love story of a high school couple who reunite years later

Winter Sonata

Source: KBS2

A delightful romantic comedy about a talented pastry chef who enters into a fake relationship with a younger businessman

My Name is Kim Sam Soon

Source: MBC

This popular drama follows a struggling writer who enters into a contract marriage with a famous actor, leading to unexpected love and hilarious situations

Full House

Source: KBS2

A heartbreaking melodrama about childhood friends who are torn apart by tragedy and find their way back to each other years later

Stairway to Heaven

Source: SBS

The first installment of the acclaimed Endless Love series, this drama explores the complicated love triangle between two sisters and a boy they were both raised with

Autumn in My Heart

Source: KBS

Though primarily a historical drama, this series also incorporates a beautiful love story as it follows the journey of a talented female chef in the royal court

Jewel in the Palace

Source: MBC

This gender-bending romance revolves around a young woman who disguises herself as a man to work at a coffee shop and finds herself falling for her male coworker

Coffee Prince

Source: MBC

The story follows a college student who meets a quirky, unpredictable girl and their unexpected love story

My Sassy Girl

Source: MBC

Based on the popular manga, this series tells the story of a working-class girl who enters a prestigious school and finds herself entangled in a complicated love square with a group of rich and handsome boys

Boys Over Flowers

Source: KBS2

A fantasy romance about a wealthy CEO and a stuntwoman who switch bodies, leading to humorous and heartfelt moments as they learn to understand each other

Secret Garden

Source: SBS

