Considered a classic in the K-drama genre, this series tells the bittersweet love story of a high school couple who reunite years later
Winter Sonata
Source: KBS2
A delightful romantic comedy about a talented pastry chef who enters into a fake relationship with a younger businessman
My Name is Kim Sam Soon
Source: MBC
This popular drama follows a struggling writer who enters into a contract marriage with a famous actor, leading to unexpected love and hilarious situations
Full House
Source: KBS2
A heartbreaking melodrama about childhood friends who are torn apart by tragedy and find their way back to each other years later
Stairway to Heaven
Source: SBS
The first installment of the acclaimed Endless Love series, this drama explores the complicated love triangle between two sisters and a boy they were both raised with
Autumn in My Heart
Source: KBS
Though primarily a historical drama, this series also incorporates a beautiful love story as it follows the journey of a talented female chef in the royal court
Jewel in the Palace
Source: MBC
This gender-bending romance revolves around a young woman who disguises herself as a man to work at a coffee shop and finds herself falling for her male coworker
Coffee Prince
Source: MBC
The story follows a college student who meets a quirky, unpredictable girl and their unexpected love story
My Sassy Girl
Source: MBC
Based on the popular manga, this series tells the story of a working-class girl who enters a prestigious school and finds herself entangled in a complicated love square with a group of rich and handsome boys
Boys Over Flowers
Source: KBS2
A fantasy romance about a wealthy CEO and a stuntwoman who switch bodies, leading to humorous and heartfelt moments as they learn to understand each other
Secret Garden
Source: SBS