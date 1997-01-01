Heading 3

august 07, 2024

10 classic school romance K-dramas



A poor girl attends a prestigious high school for the rich and elite, where she gets caught up in a love triangle with two of the most popular boys

Image: KBS2

Boys Over Flowers 

A nostalgic look back at the high school days of six friends in the late 1990s, filled with laughter, tears, and first love


Reply 1997

Image: tvN

A heartwarming and hilarious story about a young woman who dreams of becoming a weightlifter, and the friends and family who support her along the way

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo 

Image: MBC

A social commentary on the pressures and challenges faced by high school students in Korea told through the story of a group of students who are struggling to cope with the system

School 2017 

Image: KBS2

A dark and satirical look at the competitive world of high school education in Korea, where parents go to extreme lengths to get their children into the best universities

Sky Castle 

Image: JTBC

A coming-of-age story about a group of high school students who are navigating the challenges of friendship, love, and loss

Moment at Eighteen 

Image:  JTBC.

A dark and suspenseful thriller about a high school student who leads a double life as the leader of a secret criminal organization

Extracurricular 

Image: Netflix

A romantic comedy about a young woman who uses makeup to transform her appearance, and the two boys who fall in love with her for who she is on the inside

True Beauty 

Image: tvN

A quirky and fantastical mystery drama about a school nurse who can see and exorcise evil spirits

School Nurse Files 

Image: Netflix

A zombie horror drama about a group of high school students who are trapped inside their school during a zombie apocalypse

All of Us Are Dead 

Image: Netflix

