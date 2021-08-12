Sridevi plays the role of Lord Muruga in the devotional film shot in both black-and-white and Eastman colour
Thunaivan (1969)
Balu Manhendru’s immortal classic features Sridevi as a woman who regresses to childhood after a car accident and Kamal Haasan as a kind school teacher who takes her in. It was remade in Hindi as Sadma
Moondram Pirai (1982)
K. Raghavendra Rao’s musical blockbuster co-starring Jeetendra brought Sridevi to the notice of Hindi-speaking audiences and earned her the infamous “Thunder Thighs” title
Himmatwala (1983)
By the mid-1980s, Sridevi had firmly established herself as a bankable star in Bollywood. Harmesh Malhotra’s tale of a shape-shifting woman was ample proof
Nagina (1986)
Bollywood’s iconic superhero film featured a relatively unknown cast with only one marquee name to bolster it. Sridevi plays an idealistic reporter helping the invisible man on the job who eventually falls in love with him
Mr. India (1987)
In Pankaj Parashar’s comedy, Sridevi plays twins separated at birth. The film that brought her incomparable comic timing to the fore remains one of her best recognised performances
Chaalbaaz (1989)
Yash Chopra’s romantic drama made Sridevi the top female star of her time. A full-bloodied singing, dancing spectacle, it was the biggest commercial blockbuster of the year
Chandni (1989)
Sridevi’s role in Ram Gopal Verma’s sleeper hit Telugu-language road thriller won her much acclaim
Kshana Kshanam (1991)
Yash Chopra’s romantic film may have been a commercial failure but has gained a cult status since. Sridevi plays an older woman a young Anil Kapoor is besotted with. Many years later, she’s also the woman’s daughter in love with an older Kapoor
Lamhe (1991)
Sridevi made a much anticipated comeback in Gauri Shinde’s comedy drama about a middle-aged woman discovering herself after several years of marriage and a language handicap