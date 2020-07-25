10 Coed K-pop groups
Saumya
SOURCE: DSP Media
KARD:
KARD, the first true co-ed group to debut in years, emerged as a prominent and recent addition to the K-pop scene in 2017
SSAK3, comprising Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain was formed on Hangout with Yoo, debuting with Beach Again on July 25, 2020
SOURCE: Hang Out with Yoo on Instagram
SSAK3:
LUCKY J, comprising J'Kyun, Jessi, and J Yo captivated audiences with their powerful performances and infectious energy before disbanding in 2013
SOURCE: YMC Entertainment
LUCKYJ:
TRIPLE H, the boundary-pushing trio comprising HyunA, Dawn and Hui, infused their music with a blend of daring concepts and captivating chemistry
SOURCE: CUBE Entertainment
TRIPLE H:
Urban Zakapa, initially a 9-member R&B group, transitioned into a trio in 2012, captivating listeners with their emotive vocals and soothing melodies
SOURCE: ABYSS Company
Urban Zakapa:
Trouble Maker, the dynamic duo of HyunA and Hyunseung, tantalized fans with their unforgettable chemistry, leaving them eagerly anticipating a potential comeback
SOURCE: CUBE Entertainment
Trouble Maker:
MFBTY, or My Fans (are) Better Than Yours, remains a formidable hip-hop presence despite their hiatus, leaving fans hopeful for a comeback
MFBTY:
SOURCE: Feel Ghood Music
Clazziquai, the enduring electropop sensation since 2001, continues to captivate audiences with their timeless music
SOURCE: FLUXUS MUSIC
Clazziquai:
8Eight, the harmonious co-ed trio comprising Baek Chan, Lee Hyun, and Joo Hee, paved the way for future coed groups with their melodies
8Eight:
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
AKMU, the acclaimed sibling duo, soared to fame through K-pop Star and continues to captivate audiences with their genius musical talent
AKMU:
SOURCE: YG Entertainment