april 27, 2024

Entertainment

10 Coed K-pop groups

Saumya

SOURCE: DSP Media

KARD: 

KARD, the first true co-ed group to debut in years, emerged as a prominent and recent addition to the K-pop scene in 2017

SSAK3, comprising Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain was formed on Hangout with Yoo, debuting with Beach Again on July 25, 2020

SOURCE: Hang Out with Yoo on Instagram

SSAK3: 

LUCKY J, comprising J'Kyun, Jessi, and J Yo captivated audiences with their powerful performances and infectious energy before disbanding in 2013

SOURCE: YMC Entertainment

LUCKYJ: 

TRIPLE H, the boundary-pushing trio comprising HyunA, Dawn and Hui, infused their music with a blend of daring concepts and captivating chemistry

SOURCE: CUBE Entertainment

TRIPLE H: 

Urban Zakapa, initially a 9-member R&B group, transitioned into a trio in 2012, captivating listeners with their emotive vocals and soothing melodies

SOURCE: ABYSS Company

Urban Zakapa: 

Trouble Maker, the dynamic duo of HyunA and Hyunseung, tantalized fans with their unforgettable chemistry, leaving them eagerly anticipating a potential comeback

SOURCE: CUBE Entertainment

Trouble Maker: 

MFBTY, or My Fans (are) Better Than Yours, remains a formidable hip-hop presence despite their hiatus, leaving fans hopeful for a comeback

MFBTY: 

SOURCE: Feel Ghood Music

Clazziquai, the enduring electropop sensation since 2001, continues to captivate audiences with their timeless music

SOURCE: FLUXUS MUSIC

Clazziquai: 

8Eight, the harmonious co-ed trio comprising Baek Chan, Lee Hyun, and Joo Hee, paved the way for future coed groups with their melodies

8Eight: 

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

AKMU, the acclaimed sibling duo, soared to fame through K-pop Star and continues to captivate audiences with their genius musical talent

AKMU: 

SOURCE: YG Entertainment

