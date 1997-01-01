10 College romance K-dramas to watch

Set in the late 1990s, this drama follows a group of friends who reminisce about their high school days, exploring friendship, love, and the nostalgia of youth
Image: tvN
Reply 1997
This installment of the popular "School" series portrays the lives of teachers and students as they navigate the challenges of academic pressures, friendships, and personal growth
Image: KBS 2 TV
School 2013
Based on a webtoon, this drama delves into the complex relationship between a diligent college student and a mysterious senior, exploring themes of trust, manipulation, and personal identity
Cheese in the Trap
Image: tvN
Following the story of a young weightlifter, this heartwarming drama balances sports, romance, and personal aspirations as the characters navigate the challenges of growing up
Image: MBC TV
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Set in the Joseon era, this historical romance drama features a cross-dressing young woman who becomes a eunuch's assistant and falls in love with the Crown Prince, leading to a tale of intrigue and romance
Love in the Moonlight
Image: Apple TV+
This drama tackles themes of self-esteem and societal beauty standards as it portrays the life of a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery and enters university with a newfound appearance
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
The story revolves around a high school student who discovers she is a character in a webtoon and tries to change her predetermined fate, leading to a unique exploration of fate and free will
Extraordinary You
Image: MBC
Adapted from a webtoon, this drama follows a girl who masters the art of makeup to hide her insecurities. It deals with self-acceptance, relationships, and the challenges of high school life
True Beauty
Image: tvN
A middle-aged man magically transforms back into his 18-year-old self and enters high school again, offering him a chance to mend his relationship with his family and rediscover his dreams
18 Again
Image: JTBC
This is the story of a poor girl who joined an exclusive high school that was only for elites and how she crosses paths with four rich boys and falls in love with one of them