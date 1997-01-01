Heading 3

may 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 College romance K-dramas to watch

Pujya Doss

Set in the late 1990s, this drama follows a group of friends who reminisce about their high school days, exploring friendship, love, and the nostalgia of youth

Image: tvN

Reply 1997

This installment of the popular "School" series portrays the lives of teachers and students as they navigate the challenges of academic pressures, friendships, and personal growth

Image: KBS 2 TV

School 2013

Based on a webtoon, this drama delves into the complex relationship between a diligent college student and a mysterious senior, exploring themes of trust, manipulation, and personal identity

Cheese in the Trap

Image: tvN

Following the story of a young weightlifter, this heartwarming drama balances sports, romance, and personal aspirations as the characters navigate the challenges of growing up

Image: MBC TV

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Set in the Joseon era, this historical romance drama features a cross-dressing young woman who becomes a eunuch's assistant and falls in love with the Crown Prince, leading to a tale of intrigue and romance

Love in the Moonlight

Image: Apple TV+

This drama tackles themes of self-esteem and societal beauty standards as it portrays the life of a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery and enters university with a newfound appearance

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image: JTBC

The story revolves around a high school student who discovers she is a character in a webtoon and tries to change her predetermined fate, leading to a unique exploration of fate and free will

Extraordinary You

Image: MBC

Adapted from a webtoon, this drama follows a girl who masters the art of makeup to hide her insecurities. It deals with self-acceptance, relationships, and the challenges of high school life

True Beauty

Image: tvN

A middle-aged man magically transforms back into his 18-year-old self and enters high school again, offering him a chance to mend his relationship with his family and rediscover his dreams

18 Again

Image: JTBC

This is the story of a poor girl who joined an exclusive high school that was only for elites and how she crosses paths with four rich boys and falls in love with one of them

Boys Over Flowers

Image: KBS2

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here