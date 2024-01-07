Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 07, 2024
10 Comedy film Sequels in works
Kartik Aaryan is set to return as Rooh Baba in this Anees Bazmee's directorial horror-comedy. The movie will be released on Diwali 2024
Image: IMDb
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle is making huge buzz for its mega-star cast. The comedy-drama is eyeing a release on Christmas 2024
Welcome 3
Image: IMDb
Earlier scheduled for Diwali 2024, Housefull 5 is now delayed to June 2025. The movie is currently in pre-production
Housefull 5
Image: IMDb
Reportedly, Indra Kumar is reviving his comedy franchise, Masti. The fourth part is bringing the OG trio with Milap Zaveri as the director
Masti 4
Image: IMDb
Indra Kumar is also eyeing to begin the Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 shoot this year. Many other exciting names will join the project
Dhamaal 4
Image: IMDb
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are coming back with Stree 2. It will be linked with Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. Releasing on August 31
Image: IMDb
Stree 2
Subhash Kapoor is all set to take Jolly LLB 3 on floors this year. The movie is reportedly starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together
Image: IMDb
Jolly LLB 3
Besides Welcome 3, Akshay Kumar is also working on Hera Pheri 3. The makers are in the mood to take the film on floors by the end of 2024
Image: IMDb
Hera Pheri 3
Akshay Kumar is also committed to doing the sequel of Awara Pagal Deewana. However, its shooting timelines are yet to be decided
Image: IMDb
Awara Pagal Deewana 2
Rohit Shetty had announced Golmaal 5 long back. The director will take a call on it after the release of Singham Again
Image: IMDb
Golmaal 5
