Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 07, 2024

10 Comedy film Sequels in works 

Kartik Aaryan is set to return as Rooh Baba in this Anees Bazmee's directorial horror-comedy. The movie will be released on Diwali 2024 

Image: IMDb

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle is making huge buzz for its mega-star cast. The comedy-drama is eyeing a release on Christmas 2024 

Welcome 3

Image: IMDb

Earlier scheduled for Diwali 2024, Housefull 5 is now delayed to June 2025. The movie is currently in pre-production 

Housefull 5

Image: IMDb

Reportedly, Indra Kumar is reviving his comedy franchise, Masti. The fourth part is bringing the OG trio with Milap Zaveri as the director 

 Masti 4

Image: IMDb

Indra Kumar is also eyeing to begin the Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 shoot this year. Many other exciting names will join the project

Dhamaal 4 

Image: IMDb

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are coming back with Stree 2. It will be linked with Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. Releasing on August 31

Image: IMDb

Stree 2 

Subhash Kapoor is all set to take Jolly LLB 3 on floors this year. The movie is reportedly starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together

Image: IMDb

Jolly LLB 3

Besides Welcome 3, Akshay Kumar is also working on Hera Pheri 3. The makers are in the mood to take the film on floors by the end of 2024

Image: IMDb

Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar is also committed to doing the sequel of Awara Pagal Deewana. However, its shooting timelines are yet to be decided

Image: IMDb

Awara Pagal Deewana 2

Rohit Shetty had announced Golmaal 5 long back. The director will take a call on it after the release of Singham Again

Image: IMDb

Golmaal 5 

