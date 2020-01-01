10 comforting BTS songs
Spring Day
A heartfelt ballad offering solace, reminiscing about cherished memories while longing for reconnection, BTS's Spring Day is an emotional masterpiece
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A comforting anthem acknowledging pain and offering support, Magic Shop assures listeners that BTS is there to heal and provide comfort
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Magic Shop
With its dreamy melodies and lyrics, this song celebrates the beauty of ordinary moments, reassuring fans that there is beauty present in usual days
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Mikrokosmos
A touching song to BTS's ARMY, this track conveys gratitude and support, promising better days ahead
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
2! 3! (Hoping for More Good Days)
Encouraging self-love and acceptance, this empowering song inspires listeners to find their worth and embrace their true selves
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Answer: Love Myself
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With gentle harmonies and uplifting lyrics, Butterfly serves as a symbol of freedom, offering comfort and hope during difficult times
Butterfly
Reflecting on the challenges of 2020, this song reminds us that life continues, urging resilience and finding comfort in change
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Life Goes On
A vibrant track radiating positivity, Euphoria speaks of happiness and comfort in the presence of loved ones
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Euphoria
This comforting song acknowledges the bittersweet aspects of growth and change, reassuring fans that it's okay to move forward
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Moving On
Click Here
A follow-up to Save Me, this song conveys growth and healing, assuring that despite struggles, everything will fall into place
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
I'm Fine