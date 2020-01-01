Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 19 2023

Entertainment

10 comforting BTS songs

Spring Day 

A heartfelt ballad offering solace, reminiscing about cherished memories while longing for reconnection, BTS's Spring Day is an emotional masterpiece

A comforting anthem acknowledging pain and offering support, Magic Shop assures listeners that BTS is there to heal and provide comfort

Magic Shop

With its dreamy melodies and lyrics, this song celebrates the beauty of ordinary moments, reassuring fans that there is beauty present in usual days

Mikrokosmos 

A touching song to BTS's ARMY, this track conveys gratitude and support, promising better days ahead

2! 3! (Hoping for More Good Days)

Encouraging self-love and acceptance, this empowering song inspires listeners to find their worth and embrace their true selves

Answer: Love Myself 

With gentle harmonies and uplifting lyrics, Butterfly serves as a symbol of freedom, offering comfort and hope during difficult times

Butterfly 

Reflecting on the challenges of 2020, this song reminds us that life continues, urging resilience and finding comfort in change

Life Goes On 

A vibrant track radiating positivity, Euphoria speaks of happiness and comfort in the presence of loved ones

Euphoria 

This comforting song acknowledges the bittersweet aspects of growth and change, reassuring fans that it's okay to move forward

Moving On 

A follow-up to Save Me, this song conveys growth and healing, assuring that despite struggles, everything will  fall into place

I'm Fine

