 Pujya Doss

January 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 common K-drama tropes to know

Fancy CEO falls for down-to-earth girl, clashing worlds but sparking undeniable chemistry

Rich & Broke Lovebirds

Bickersome rivals are trapped together, icy glares melt into stolen glances, and enemies become swoon-worthy lovers

From Fists to Kisses

Two guys fight for one girl, leaving you torn between charming bad boy and reliable Mr. Perfect. Team Bad Boy vs. Team Mr. Perfect, who wins?

Love Triangle Twists

Pretend relationship for the cameras takes a hilarious turn when pretend kisses lead to real feelings and hearts get tangled in the contract

Fake Fiancé 

Memory loss throws a curveball, past secrets resurface, and amnesia leads to wacky situations and a race against time to find the missing pieces

Who Am I?

The loyal second lead steals hearts with unwavering love, leaving you pining for the guy who never gets the girl. Second Lead Syndrome is real!

The One Who Got Away

Rich families clash over inheritance and power, secrets explode, and forbidden love adds extra drama to the mix. Think Dynasty, Korean style

Family Feuds & Fortune Fights

Mystical creatures like ghosts and goblins add a sprinkle of magic, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy. Get ready for some spooky-cute fun!

Ghosts & Goblins Galore

High school life is a rollercoaster! Friendships, crushes, and academic pressures take center stage, with all the teenage feels you remember

School Days & Dreams

From mouthwatering street food to fancy Korean feasts, prepare for a visual and culinary journey that will leave your stomach grumbling. Get ready to drool!

Foodie Fiesta

