10 common K-drama tropes to know
Fancy CEO falls for down-to-earth girl, clashing worlds but sparking undeniable chemistry
Rich & Broke Lovebirds
Image: tvN
Bickersome rivals are trapped together, icy glares melt into stolen glances, and enemies become swoon-worthy lovers
From Fists to Kisses
Image: tvN
Two guys fight for one girl, leaving you torn between charming bad boy and reliable Mr. Perfect. Team Bad Boy vs. Team Mr. Perfect, who wins?
Love Triangle Twists
Image: tvN
Pretend relationship for the cameras takes a hilarious turn when pretend kisses lead to real feelings and hearts get tangled in the contract
Fake Fiancé
Image: tvN
Memory loss throws a curveball, past secrets resurface, and amnesia leads to wacky situations and a race against time to find the missing pieces
Who Am I?
Image: tvN
The loyal second lead steals hearts with unwavering love, leaving you pining for the guy who never gets the girl. Second Lead Syndrome is real!
The One Who Got Away
Image: tvN
Rich families clash over inheritance and power, secrets explode, and forbidden love adds extra drama to the mix. Think Dynasty, Korean style
Family Feuds & Fortune Fights
Image: tvN
Mystical creatures like ghosts and goblins add a sprinkle of magic, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy. Get ready for some spooky-cute fun!
Ghosts & Goblins Galore
Image: tvN
High school life is a rollercoaster! Friendships, crushes, and academic pressures take center stage, with all the teenage feels you remember
School Days & Dreams
Image: tvN
From mouthwatering street food to fancy Korean feasts, prepare for a visual and culinary journey that will leave your stomach grumbling. Get ready to drool!
Foodie Fiesta
Image: tvN