10 cool K-pop songs to vibe with
A groovy summer anthem with infectious beats and smooth vocals, Butter is a feel-good track that effortlessly combines pop and hip-hop
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butter (BTS)
A powerful and dynamic song with futuristic vibes, Next Level showcases aespa's unique sound, blending genres seamlessly for an electrifying experience
Image: SM Entertainment
Next Level (aespa)
An upbeat disco-pop hit, Dynamite exudes positivity with its catchy chorus and retro vibes. BTS delivers a dance-worthy anthem that transcends language barriers
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite (BTS)
With edgy beats and charismatic vocals, SHINee's Don't Call Me is a cool blend of R&B and hip-hop, showcasing the group's evolved sound
Image: SM Entertainment
Don't Call Me (SHINee)
BLACKPINK's powerful anthem combines fierce rap verses, stunning visuals, and an explosive chorus, making it a perfect track for a confident vibe
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That (BLACKPINK)
A cheerful and uplifting song, Permission to Dance combines vibrant melodies with a positive message, inviting listeners to let loose and dance freely
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Permission to Dance (BTS)
STAYC's ASAP is a catchy and energetic track with a retro twist. Its addictive chorus and vibrant sound make it an instant mood-lifter
Image: High Up Entertainment
ASAP (STAYC)
IU's Peach is a laid-back, jazzy track with dreamy vocals and a relaxing vibe. The song showcases IU's versatility as an artist
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Peach (IU)
A breezy and tropical summer song, Alcohol-Free by TWICE combines catchy melodies with the group's signature charm, creating a perfect track for a chill vibe
Image: JYP Entertainment
Alcohol-Free (TWICE)
TXT's powerful and dynamic track LO$ER=LO♡ER features intense rap verses, and a catchy chorus, and showcases the group's charismatic performance style
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
LOSER=LOVER (TXT)