Pujya Doss

November 26, 2023

Entertainment

10 cool K-pop songs to vibe with

A groovy summer anthem with infectious beats and smooth vocals, Butter is a feel-good track that effortlessly combines pop and hip-hop

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter (BTS) 

A powerful and dynamic song with futuristic vibes, Next Level showcases aespa's unique sound, blending genres seamlessly for an electrifying experience

Image: SM Entertainment

Next Level (aespa) 

An upbeat disco-pop hit, Dynamite exudes positivity with its catchy chorus and retro vibes. BTS delivers a dance-worthy anthem that transcends language barriers 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite (BTS) 

With edgy beats and charismatic vocals, SHINee's Don't Call Me is a cool blend of R&B and hip-hop, showcasing the group's evolved sound

 Image: SM Entertainment

Don't Call Me (SHINee) 

BLACKPINK's powerful anthem combines fierce rap verses, stunning visuals, and an explosive chorus, making it a perfect track for a confident vibe

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That (BLACKPINK) 

A cheerful and uplifting song, Permission to Dance combines vibrant melodies with a positive message, inviting listeners to let loose and dance freely

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Permission to Dance (BTS) 

STAYC's ASAP is a catchy and energetic track with a retro twist. Its addictive chorus and vibrant sound make it an instant mood-lifter

Image: High Up Entertainment

ASAP (STAYC) 

IU's Peach is a laid-back, jazzy track with dreamy vocals and a relaxing vibe. The song showcases IU's versatility as an artist

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Peach (IU) 

A breezy and tropical summer song, Alcohol-Free by TWICE combines catchy melodies with the group's signature charm, creating a perfect track for a chill vibe

Image: JYP Entertainment

Alcohol-Free (TWICE) 

TXT's powerful and dynamic track LO$ER=LO♡ER features intense rap verses, and a catchy chorus, and showcases the group's charismatic performance style

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

LOSER=LOVER (TXT) 

