10 Countries That Listen to K-pop the Most
Indonesia's passionate fans organize vibrant concerts and fan events, making it a lively hub for K-pop
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Indonesia:
Japan's dedicated fanbase embraces K-pop with Japanese versions of songs and massive fan clubs
Image: YG Entertainment
Japan:
With enthusiastic support and frequent fan gatherings, the Philippines is a major K-pop hotspot
Philippines:
Image: YG Entertainment
The birthplace of K-pop, where fans are deeply connected to the idols and the culture
South Korea:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The U.S. hosts large concerts and fan events, with a growing and diverse K-pop fan community
United States:
Image: YG Entertainment
Thailand’s fans are known for their vibrant and dedicated support, creating a lively K-pop scene
Thailand:
Image: YG Entertainment
Brazil's energetic fans bring K-pop to life with their enthusiastic and lively support at every concert
Brazil:
Image: YG Entertainment
Mexico’s growing K-pop fanbase celebrates with numerous events and shows immense love for their favorite idols
Mexico:
Image: YG Entertainment
India's K-pop community is expanding rapidly, with fans showing strong support through social media and fan projects
India:
Image: YG Entertainment
Malaysian fans are warm and enthusiastic, making K-pop a significant part of their music culture
Malaysia:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC