june 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 Countries That Listen to K-pop the Most

Indonesia's passionate fans organize vibrant concerts and fan events, making it a lively hub for K-pop

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Indonesia: 

Japan's dedicated fanbase embraces K-pop with Japanese versions of songs and massive fan clubs

Image: YG Entertainment

Japan: 

With enthusiastic support and frequent fan gatherings, the Philippines is a major K-pop hotspot

Philippines: 

Image: YG Entertainment

The birthplace of K-pop, where fans are deeply connected to the idols and the culture

South Korea: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The U.S. hosts large concerts and fan events, with a growing and diverse K-pop fan community

United States: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Thailand’s fans are known for their vibrant and dedicated support, creating a lively K-pop scene

Thailand: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Brazil's energetic fans bring K-pop to life with their enthusiastic and lively support at every concert

Brazil: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Mexico’s growing K-pop fanbase celebrates with numerous events and shows immense love for their favorite idols

Mexico: 

Image: YG Entertainment

India's K-pop community is expanding rapidly, with fans showing strong support through social media and fan projects

India: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Malaysian fans are warm and enthusiastic, making K-pop a significant part of their music culture

Malaysia: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

