10 Crime K-Drama to Add to Your Watchlist
This crime drama revolves around two detectives on a mission to hunt a serial killer in a town. The explosive pivots make it more gripping
Beyond Evil
The show is about a Korean Italian mafia lawyer who has an interesting battle with a conglomerate
Vincenzo
This thrilling venture is about a person who is hiding a dark secret, but his facade starts to unravel when his homicide detective wife starts investigating a murder from 15 years ago
Flower of Evil
A criminal profiler investigates a case where victims are discovered with a puzzle piece, only to realize that the mystery is linked to her past
Nine Puzzles
An underage student uses dangerous ways to pay for his tuition fees. A major twist occurs when his associates' interest sparks in his dark secret
Extracurricular
A woman puts her faith in a crime boss after her father is murdered. Filled with revenge, she follows his direction as she enters the force
My Name
The show tells a story about a college student who is killing one person after the other. Things get interesting when a detective gets involved in finding him
A Killer Paradox
A forensic doctor and a prosecutor team up to solve a murder mystery. The story gets more interesting when multiple twists and turns make their way
Partners for Justice
The show is about six individuals who are subject face the dark truths and connections after an accident
Karma
A police officer faces a life-changing experience after he comes across a psychopathic individual. The show will truly keep you on the edge of your seat
Mouse
