MAY 27, 2025

10 Crime K-Drama to Add to Your Watchlist

Sakshi Shelke

ENTERTAINMENT

This crime drama revolves around two detectives on a mission to hunt a serial killer in a town. The explosive pivots make it more gripping

Beyond Evil

Image Credit: IMDb

The show is about a Korean Italian mafia lawyer who has an interesting battle with a conglomerate

Vincenzo

Image Credit: IMDb

This thrilling venture is about a person who is hiding a dark secret, but his facade starts to unravel when his homicide detective wife starts investigating a murder from 15 years ago

Flower of Evil

Image Credit: IMDb

A criminal profiler investigates a case where victims are discovered with a puzzle piece, only to realize that the mystery is linked to her past

Nine Puzzles 

Image Credit: IMDb

An underage student uses dangerous ways to pay for his tuition fees. A major twist occurs when his associates' interest sparks in his dark secret

Extracurricular

Image Credit: IMDb

A woman puts her faith in a crime boss after her father is murdered. Filled with revenge, she follows his direction as she enters the force

My Name

Image Credit: IMDb

The show tells a story about a college student who is killing one person after the other. Things get interesting when a detective gets involved in finding him

A Killer Paradox

Image Credit: IMDb

A forensic doctor and a prosecutor team up to solve a murder mystery. The story gets more interesting when multiple twists and turns make their way

Partners for Justice

Image Credit: IMDb

The show is about six individuals who are subject face the dark truths and connections after an accident

Karma

Image Credit: IMDb

A police officer faces a life-changing experience after he comes across a psychopathic individual. The show will truly keep you on the edge of your seat

Mouse

Image Credit: IMDb

