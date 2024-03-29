Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 29, 2024

10 criminally Underrated comedy movies


Directed by Anees Bazmee, this 2010 comedy follows the misadventures of two friends, Yash and Raj, as they become ensnared in a maze of chaos and mistaken identities

No Problem (2010)

Directed by David Dhawan, it has an ensemble cast of Govinda, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sohail Khan. However, the film is yet underrated when it comes to comedy 

Do Knot Disturb (2009)

It is a delightful comedy film that seamlessly blends humor with heartfelt emotions. Often overlooked, it stands out as one of the best underrated Hindi movies on Amazon Prime

Mere Baap Pehle Aap (2008)

It revolves around a group of quirky characters who find themselves entangled in a web of deceit and misunderstandings over a bag of stolen money 

Apna Sapna Money Money (2006)

The film follows a middle-class man who stumbles upon a suitcase filled with money, leading to a series of comical misadventures. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Lootcase (2020)

Set in a rustic village backdrop, it stands as a beacon of underrated comedy movies, showcasing the directorial brilliance of Shyam Benegal 

Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008)

Directed by Farhad-Sajid, the movie revolves around Akhil Lokhande (Akshay Kumar) who discovers he's the illegitimate son of a wealthy businessman but his inheritance is bequeathed to his father's loyal dog 

 It’s Entertainment (2014)

It is a rib-tickling tale of two hapless individuals caught in a web of chaos and mistaken identities. With its hilarious antics and slapstick humor, De Dana Dan promises endless entertainment 

De Dana Dan (2009)

All the Best: Fun Begins (2009)

Dhondu…Just Chill! Who can forget the hilarious characters of All The Best but definitely it is one of the underrated comedy movies of Rohit Shetty 

It is a rib-tickling comedy film set in a rural village called Laholi. The Priyadarshan directed movie takes a hilarious turn revolving around a lottery ticket

Malamaal Weekly (2006)

