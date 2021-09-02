10 Sep 02, 2021
Cute
pictures of
Priyanka & Nick
1. The couple spent their Sunday at a beach where Nick is seen relishing his wife like a snack
2. When you’re back home after a long trip and just want to cling to bae the whole day
3. Priyanka and Nick celebrate Karwa Chauth together for the first time while being goofy with each other
4. Priyanka and Nick clearly cannot keep their eyes off each other and this picture is proof
5. When boo and you get dressed for an event, a fiery photoshoot is absolutely mandatory
6. Priyanka wished her hubby Nick a Happy Valentine’s Day with this picture and promised to have him as her Valentine forever
7. This picture looks like the perfect family portrait. Priyanka and Nick are definitely the proudest dog parents
8. Looks like Priyanka just cannot get rid of her Christmas spirit as she takes a stroll on the chilly street of London with her husband and her dog, Diana
9. The cute couple not only celebrates Christmas but also Diwali together as they are seen lighting diyas
10. Seems like Priyanka has made Nick a fan of all our Indian festivals as the couple was also seen celebrating Holi together
