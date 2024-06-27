Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 27, 2024
10 cute romantic comedy anime
Shoko Komi, a shy schoolgirl aims to make 100 friends with the help of her classmate Hitohito Tadano
Komi can’t communicate
An unlikely friendship blooms into romance between the popular Kyoko Hori and quiet Izumi Miyamura
Horimiya
This cute and geeky romance follows Office workers who are secretly otaku to navigate love and friendship
Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku
This intense skating anime is about competitive figure skater Yuri Katsuki finds inspiration and love in his mentor, Victor
Yuri!!! On Ice
Antisocial student Hikigaya Hachiman joins the volunteer service club, leading to awkward yet sincere moments with Yukino Yukinoshita
SNAFY
Cosplayer Marin and doll-artisan Goji form a sweet friendship that turns into a beautiful romance
My Dress-up Darling
Bug-hearted Takeo and sweet Rinko defy typical romance trends with their adorable and tender love story
My Love Story!!
In this charming fantasy romance, Human girl Nanami becomes a deity and falls for her fox familiar, Tomoe
Kamisama Kiss
Two top students from an elite school engage in hilarious mind games to make the other confess love first
Kaguya-sama: Love is War
My Love story with Yamada-kun at LV999
Gamer Akane meets the cool Yamada and their relationship blossoms through comedic and awkward interactions
