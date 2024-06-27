Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 27, 2024

10 cute romantic comedy anime


Shoko Komi, a shy schoolgirl aims to make 100 friends with the help of her classmate Hitohito Tadano

Komi can’t communicate

Image: IMDb

An unlikely friendship blooms into romance between the popular Kyoko Hori and quiet Izumi Miyamura

Image: IMDb

Horimiya

This cute and geeky romance follows Office workers who are secretly otaku to navigate love and friendship

Image: IMDb

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

This intense skating anime is about competitive figure skater Yuri Katsuki finds inspiration and love in his mentor, Victor

Yuri!!! On Ice

Image: IMDb

Antisocial student Hikigaya Hachiman joins the volunteer service club, leading to awkward yet sincere moments with Yukino Yukinoshita

SNAFY

Image: IMDb

Cosplayer Marin and doll-artisan Goji form a sweet friendship that turns into a beautiful romance

My Dress-up Darling

Image: IMDb

Bug-hearted Takeo and sweet Rinko defy typical romance trends with their adorable and tender love story

My Love Story!!

Image: IMDb

In this charming fantasy romance, Human girl Nanami becomes a deity and falls for her fox familiar, Tomoe

Kamisama Kiss

Image: IMDb

Two top students from an elite school engage in hilarious mind games to make the other confess love first

Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Image: IMDb

My Love story with Yamada-kun at LV999

Image: IMDb

Gamer Akane meets the cool Yamada and their relationship blossoms through comedic and awkward interactions

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here