10 cutest K-pop idol faces
With his doe-like eyes and charming smile, Jungkook's adorable visuals make him irresistibly cute
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS):
Nayeon's bright eyes and bubbly expression make her one of the cutest idols in K-pop
Image: JYP Entertainment
Nayeon (TWICE):
Taeyong's flawless skin and gentle features give him a sweet, endearing look
Taeyong (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment
Jisoo's natural beauty and warm smile are simply heart-melting
Jisoo (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
Taemin's youthful charm and bright eyes have kept him looking cute since his debut
Taemin (SHINee):
Image: SM Entertainment
Sana's cheerful demeanor and adorable expressions make her one of the cutest faces in K-pop
Sana (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Mark's playful smile and youthful looks make him incredibly cute and charming
Mark (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment
Irene's delicate features and sweet smile give her an innocent and cute appearance
Irene (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
Felix's unique freckles and endearing expressions make him stand out with his cuteness
Felix (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Yeji's cat-like eyes and radiant smile make her irresistibly cute and charismatic
Yeji (ITZY):
Image: JYP Entertainment