Pujya Doss

july 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 cutest K-pop idol faces

With his doe-like eyes and charming smile, Jungkook's adorable visuals make him irresistibly cute

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS):

Nayeon's bright eyes and bubbly expression make her one of the cutest idols in K-pop

Image: JYP Entertainment

Nayeon (TWICE):

Taeyong's flawless skin and gentle features give him a sweet, endearing look

Taeyong (NCT):

Image: SM Entertainment

Jisoo's natural beauty and warm smile are simply heart-melting

Jisoo (BLACKPINK):

Image: YG Entertainment

Taemin's youthful charm and bright eyes have kept him looking cute since his debut

Taemin (SHINee):

Image: SM Entertainment

Sana's cheerful demeanor and adorable expressions make her one of the cutest faces in K-pop

Sana (TWICE):

Image: JYP Entertainment

Mark's playful smile and youthful looks make him incredibly cute and charming

Mark (NCT):

Image: SM Entertainment

Irene's delicate features and sweet smile give her an innocent and cute appearance

Irene (Red Velvet):

Image: SM Entertainment

Felix's unique freckles and endearing expressions make him stand out with his cuteness

Felix (Stray Kids):

Image: JYP Entertainment

Yeji's cat-like eyes and radiant smile make her irresistibly cute and charismatic

Yeji (ITZY):

Image: JYP Entertainment

