JULY 13, 2024

10 Cutest K-pop singers

Image: FNC Entertainment

Rowoon

SF9's Rowoon effortlessly transitions between cute and suave, captivating audiences with his visual appeal and versatile charm

With a sweet smile and fierce stage presence, Irene embodies the duality of cute and sexy effortlessly

Image: SM Entertainment

Irene

BTS's charming Jimin transforms from an adorable mochi to a powerful dancer, leaving fans in awe of his duality

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin

Seulgi's duality shines as she switches between a cute bear and a charismatic performer, captivating audiences with her versatility

Image: SM Entertainment

Seulgi

As EXO's main dancer and SuperM's charismatic member, Kai seamlessly transitions from cute to sexy, showcasing unparalleled stage presence

Kai

Image: SM Entertainment

Lisa's cute laugh contrasts with her fierce rap and dance skills, making her a K-Pop idol with irresistible duality

Lisa

Image: YG Entertainment

V's playful antics and deep, soulful gaze create a charming duality, capturing hearts worldwide with his cute and sexy appeal

V

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Momo's adorable moments and powerful dance moves define her duality, showcasing the balance between cute and sexy in the K-Pop scene

Momo

Image: JYP Entertainment

Baekhyun's angelic voice and charismatic stage presence highlight his dual persona, seamlessly oscillating between cute and sexy

Baekhyun 

Image: SM Entertainment

Chanyeol's playful personality and intense rapper aura exhibit a mesmerizing duality, making him a captivating figure in the K-pop industry

Chanyeol

Image: SM Entertainment

