10 cutest male K-pop idols
Jimin's endearing smile and charming charisma make hearts flutter. As a vocalist and dancer, his sweet demeanor adds warmth to BTS's performances
Jimin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Haechan's adorable charm and powerful vocals create a delightful combination. His playful personality shines both on and off the stage, capturing fans' hearts
Haechan (NCT)
Image: SM Entertainment
Rowoon's tall stature and sweet smile add to his undeniable cuteness. As a versatile performer and actor, he exudes a lovable charm
Rowoon (SF9)
Image: FNC Entertainment
Hoshi's energetic and playful persona, paired with his incredible dance skills, makes him irresistibly cute. He brings joy and charisma to SEVENTEEN's performances
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Jinwoo's soft visuals and gentle demeanor create an irresistibly cute aura. As a vocalist, he adds a soothing touch to WINNER's music
Jinwoo (WINNER)
Image: YG Entertainment
Renjun's youthful innocence and bright smile make him undeniably cute. His vocal talents and charm contribute to NCT's diverse appeal
Renjun (NCT)
Image: SM Entertainment
Eric's charming personality and handsome smile make him one of K-pop's cutest. As a singer and host, he radiates positivity and warmth
Eric Nam
Image: Stone Music Entertainment
Doyoung's sweet vocals and shy smile showcase his adorable side. As a versatile artist, he brings a mix of talent and cuteness to NCT
Doyoung (NCT)
Image: SM Entertainment
Yeonjun's lively energy and cute expressions add youthful charm. As a rapper and dancer, he contributes to TXT's dynamic and endearing performances
Yeonjun (TXT)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Eunwoo's ethereal visuals and gentle demeanor make him irresistibly cute. As a vocalist and actor, he captivates with both his talent and charm
Eunwoo (ASTRO)
Image: Fantagio