10 Daebak K-dramas to Get Obsessed with

A fantasy romance between a goblin and a human bride with a twist of reincarnation, unraveling their intertwined fate

Image: tvN

Goblin

A paragliding accident lands a South Korean heiress in North Korea, where she falls in love with an army officer

Image:  tvN.

Crash Landing on You

A love story between a soldier and a doctor set in a war-torn country, testing their dedication to duty and love

Descendants of the Sun

Image:  KBS2

A psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book writer heal each other's emotional wounds while navigating their own traumas

It's Okay Not to Be Okay

Image:  tvN

Set in 1988 Seoul, this heartwarming series follows the lives of five friends and their families, capturing the essence of youth

Reply 1988

Image:  tvN

A centuries-old alien falls in love with an actress, navigating the complexities of their relationship amidst various challenges

My Love from the Star

Image:  SBS

A mysterious messenger with exceptional skills becomes entangled in a web of secrets while trying to uncover the truth about his past

Healer

Image:  KBS2

A hotel catering to ghosts becomes the backdrop for a supernatural tale as the CEO and a reluctant manager uncover its secrets

Hotel Del Luna

Image:  tvN

A petite woman born with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard for a CEO, leading to unexpected romance and hilarious situations

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC

Detectives from the past and present communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases, unraveling a complex web of crimes

Signal

Image: tvN

