10 Daebak K-dramas to Get Obsessed with
A fantasy romance between a goblin and a human bride with a twist of reincarnation, unraveling their intertwined fate
Image: tvN
Goblin
A paragliding accident lands a South Korean heiress in North Korea, where she falls in love with an army officer
Image: tvN.
Crash Landing on You
A love story between a soldier and a doctor set in a war-torn country, testing their dedication to duty and love
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
A psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book writer heal each other's emotional wounds while navigating their own traumas
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
Image: tvN
Set in 1988 Seoul, this heartwarming series follows the lives of five friends and their families, capturing the essence of youth
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
A centuries-old alien falls in love with an actress, navigating the complexities of their relationship amidst various challenges
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
A mysterious messenger with exceptional skills becomes entangled in a web of secrets while trying to uncover the truth about his past
Healer
Image: KBS2
A hotel catering to ghosts becomes the backdrop for a supernatural tale as the CEO and a reluctant manager uncover its secrets
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN
A petite woman born with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard for a CEO, leading to unexpected romance and hilarious situations
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
Detectives from the past and present communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases, unraveling a complex web of crimes
Signal
Image: tvN