Pujya Doss

may 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 daebak songs to add to your K-pop playlist

A smooth and catchy hit with an irresistible beat and charming lyrics that will make you groove

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter by BTS: 

A powerful anthem with a catchy hook and bold beats that will get you hyped

Image: YG Entertainment

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK: 

This hauntingly beautiful track with its mesmerizing chorus will captivate you instantly

Psycho by Red Velvet:

Image: SM Entertainment

An energetic and retro-inspired song with a catchy chorus that you can't resist singing along to

I Can't Stop Me by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A dynamic and intense track with a unique sound and powerful energy that stands out

God's Menu by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A bold and confident song with an infectious beat that will boost your mood

Not Shy by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A laid-back yet catchy tune with a fun and relatable vibe that will get stuck in your head

Any Song by Zico: 

Image: KOZ Entertainment

An upbeat and feel-good disco-pop track that will make you want to dance all day long

Dynamite by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A captivating debut song with a hypnotic beat and memorable hook that showcases their unique style

LATATA by (G)I-DLE: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

A smooth and seductive track with a catchy chorus and sleek choreography that will leave you impressed

Love Shot by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

