10 daebak songs to add to your K-pop playlist
A smooth and catchy hit with an irresistible beat and charming lyrics that will make you groove
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butter by BTS:
A powerful anthem with a catchy hook and bold beats that will get you hyped
Image: YG Entertainment
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK:
This hauntingly beautiful track with its mesmerizing chorus will captivate you instantly
Psycho by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
An energetic and retro-inspired song with a catchy chorus that you can't resist singing along to
I Can't Stop Me by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A dynamic and intense track with a unique sound and powerful energy that stands out
God's Menu by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A bold and confident song with an infectious beat that will boost your mood
Not Shy by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A laid-back yet catchy tune with a fun and relatable vibe that will get stuck in your head
Any Song by Zico:
Image: KOZ Entertainment
An upbeat and feel-good disco-pop track that will make you want to dance all day long
Dynamite by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A captivating debut song with a hypnotic beat and memorable hook that showcases their unique style
LATATA by (G)I-DLE:
Image: Cube Entertainment
Click Here
A smooth and seductive track with a catchy chorus and sleek choreography that will leave you impressed
Love Shot by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment