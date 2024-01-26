Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 26, 2024
10 dance numbers of Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor is presently making buzz for his new peppy dance number, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from his upcoming rom-com with Kriti Sanon. Check out his other popular dance numbers
Laal Peeli Akhiyaan
Image: IMDb
It is undoubtedly Shahid Kapoor's most massy dance number from R… Rajkumar
Image: IMDb
Gandi Baat
Who can forget the iconic beats of Dhan Te Nan? You can't control your legs to shake on this song
Image: IMDb
Dhan te Nan
Shahid Kapoor showcased his dance skills in this tapori dance number
Dhating Naach
Image: IMDb
It is a popular dance number from Chance Pe Dance. Shahid Kapoor rocked the floor with his killer moves
Pump it Up
Image: IMDb
It was literally the party anthem for that year. Shahid impressed with his sleek moves while grooving with Alia Bhatt and his real sister on this dance number
Gulaabo
Image: IMDb
This Punjabi peppy dance number was a rage in those years. The song had tremendous longevity
Nagada
Image: IMDb
Another dance number from Jab We Met, Mauja Hi Mauja is enough to make your party awesome
Mauja Hi Mauja
Image: IMDb
It is a storytelling song where Shahid showed a different kind of dance moves. The song is popular even now
Bismil
Image: IMDb
Udta Punjab
Image: IMDb
Shahid Kapoor literally rocked the floor as the Rapper Tommy Singh in the title track of Udta Punjab
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.