Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 26, 2024

10 dance numbers of Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is presently making buzz for his new peppy dance number, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from his upcoming rom-com with Kriti Sanon. Check out his other popular dance numbers 

 Laal Peeli Akhiyaan

Image: IMDb

It is undoubtedly Shahid Kapoor's most massy dance number from R… Rajkumar

Image: IMDb

Gandi Baat

Who can forget the iconic beats of Dhan Te Nan? You can't control your legs to shake on this song 

Image: IMDb

Dhan te Nan

Shahid Kapoor showcased his dance skills in this tapori dance number

Dhating Naach

Image: IMDb

It is a popular dance number from Chance Pe Dance. Shahid Kapoor rocked the floor with his killer moves 

Pump it Up

Image: IMDb

It was literally the party anthem for that year. Shahid impressed with his sleek moves while grooving with Alia Bhatt and his real sister on this dance number 

Gulaabo

Image: IMDb

This Punjabi peppy dance number was a rage in those years. The song had tremendous longevity 

Nagada

Image: IMDb

Another dance number from Jab We Met, Mauja Hi Mauja is enough to make your party awesome

Mauja Hi Mauja

Image: IMDb

It is a storytelling song where Shahid showed a different kind of dance moves. The song is popular even now 

Bismil

Image: IMDb

Udta Punjab

Image: IMDb

Shahid Kapoor literally rocked the floor as the Rapper Tommy Singh in the title track of Udta Punjab 

