Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

june 1, 2024

10 Dark comedies to watch on OTT

Starring Fahadh Faasil as a gangster Ranga, Aavesham is a wholesome entertainment that you should definitely not miss. It is available on Prime Video

 Aavesham 

Image: IMDB

It is about 3 roommates who are determined to establish a reputation for themselves. Things go wrong when they realize they’ve lost some valuable items belonging to prominent outlaws. Available on Prime Video and YouTube 

Delhi Belly

Image: IMDB

It has several stories running concurrently, each with a terrible backstory. The director covered  murder, cheating, society's perception of a transgender, prostitution and other serious issues with comic touch. Available on Netflix 

Super Deluxe

Image: IMDB

Anurag Basu presented five stories that are all entwined and linked so masterfully that you will fall in love with Ludo. Available on Netflix 

 Ludo

Image: IMDB

Five drug-addicted pals decide to stage a kidnapping in order to bribe a police officer for covering up a hit-and-run accident. It is a must watch Dark comedy. Streaming on Netflix 

 Shaitan

Image: IMDB

The film begins with Saif Ali Khan, a teetotaller, learning that he has stomach cancer and only has a few months to live. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar 

 Kaalakandi

Image: IMDB

It is a quirky sociological thriller that eventually amounts to a well-made social service film on domestic abuse. Available on Netflix 

 Darlings

Image: IMDB

Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun is a must-watch movie. It is a story of a blind pianist who accidentally witnesses a dead body and the rest of the chaos follows. Streaming on Netflix 

Andhadhun

Image: IMDB

What happens when two young photographers accidentally capture a murder and the murderer is none other than the builder they were initially shadowing? It is a laugh riot and a cult classic. Available on Prime Video 

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron

Image: IMDB

The film sheds light on the media circus surrounding farmer suicides in rural India. Streaming on Netflix 

 Peepli [Live]

Image: IMDB

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here