10 Dark comedies to watch on OTT

Starring Fahadh Faasil as a gangster Ranga, Aavesham is a wholesome entertainment that you should definitely not miss. It is available on Prime Video
Aavesham
It is about 3 roommates who are determined to establish a reputation for themselves. Things go wrong when they realize they’ve lost some valuable items belonging to prominent outlaws. Available on Prime Video and YouTube
Delhi Belly
It has several stories running concurrently, each with a terrible backstory. The director covered murder, cheating, society's perception of a transgender, prostitution and other serious issues with comic touch. Available on Netflix
Super Deluxe
Anurag Basu presented five stories that are all entwined and linked so masterfully that you will fall in love with Ludo. Available on Netflix
Ludo
Five drug-addicted pals decide to stage a kidnapping in order to bribe a police officer for covering up a hit-and-run accident. It is a must watch Dark comedy. Streaming on Netflix
Shaitan
The film begins with Saif Ali Khan, a teetotaller, learning that he has stomach cancer and only has a few months to live. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Kaalakandi
It is a quirky sociological thriller that eventually amounts to a well-made social service film on domestic abuse. Available on Netflix
Darlings
Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun is a must-watch movie. It is a story of a blind pianist who accidentally witnesses a dead body and the rest of the chaos follows. Streaming on Netflix
Andhadhun
What happens when two young photographers accidentally capture a murder and the murderer is none other than the builder they were initially shadowing? It is a laugh riot and a cult classic. Available on Prime Video
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron
The film sheds light on the media circus surrounding farmer suicides in rural India. Streaming on Netflix