10 dark school K-dramas you must see
This mind-boggling zombie series narrates a horrifying saga of a few trapped high schoolers who must fight to survive against hoards of flesh-eaters
Image: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead
A few children of rich families living in SKY Castle, an exclusive residence must become successful in order to put up with their parents
Image: JTBC
SKY Castle
A model student dives into the world of dangerous crimes to pay his tuition peers but things turn complicated when his peers start taking an interest in his business
Image: Netflix
Extracurricular
When an alien invasion shooks the government, senior high schoolers are ordered to join the armed forces to fight against unidentified objects
Duty After School
Image: tvN
A teen joins an elite high school as a scholarship student in order to unveil the truth behind his brother’s hit-and-run death
Hierarchy
Image: Netflix
In an elite school, students get picked out as outcasts based on a monthly voting system called Pyramid Game
Pyramid Game
Image: Tving
When a high scholar becomes suspect in a murder case, his lawyer goes undercover as a temp teacher in his school in order to find the truth
Class of Lies
Image: OCN
When a murder witness gets an opportunity to study in a prestigious school in exchange for staying tight0-lipped, she comes across a bully who might be connected to the case
BITCH X RICH
Image: Netflix
A teacher reunites with her former student years after she was accused of having an ‘improper’ relationship with him while teaching in a corrupted elite school
Melancholia
Image: tvN
A top student, who appears to be weak fights against his bullies by using his with and psychology
Weak Hero Class 1
Image: WAVVE