10 debut K-pop songs that absolutely slayed
LOONA's bubbly debut anthem, merging 12 distinct sounds after a unique solo introduction. A joyous, bubblegum pop celebration
Image: Blockberry Creative.
Hi High - LOONA
Twice's sweet debut with a zombie twist. Nine members sing about true love in a catchy, saccharine melody
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Like Ooh-Ahh - Twice
IVE's explosive debut, playing with tempo and vocals. Builds from a sparse start to a vibrant chorus.
Eleven - IVE
Image: Swing Entertainment.
NCT's lush and bass-driven debut, marking the beginning of a diverse K-pop journey
The 7th Sense - NCT
Image: SM Entertainment
BTS' hip-hop-focused debut challenging societal expectations. Driven by the rap line, a social commentary on youth aspirations
No More Dream - BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
SuperM's successful and unique debut blending jumping and popping. A banger featuring idols from SM Entertainment groups
Jopping - SuperM
Image: SM Entertainment.
Miss A's subdued yet powerful debut, a dance pop track with lush harmonies challenging judgments
Bad Girl, Good Girl - Miss A
Image: JYP Entertainment.
NU'EST's anthemic debut with a throbbing bass line, EDM stylings, and a touch of nostalgia
Face - NU'EST
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
EXO's powerful debut, marked by a Gregorian-esque chant and dramatic strings, setting the tone for their future work
MAMA - EXO
Image: SM Entertainment.
Click Here
A standard for girl groups, this 15-year-old debut focuses on vocals and performance
Into the New World - Girls' Generation
Image: SM Entertainment.