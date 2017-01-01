10 Detective K-dramas to watch
Guilt-ridden detective Moo Jin-hyuk and voice profiler Kang Kwon-joo team up to solve cases and catch the killer responsible for their loved ones' deaths
Image: OCN
Voice
A criminal profiler triggers lost memories, unaware of a team member investigating him. They uncover secrets in a circle game orchestrated by someone else
Image: KBS2
Hello Monster (I Remember You)
Witness-turned-cop Park Hae-yeong connects with past detective Lee Jae-han through a walkie-talkie, solving cold cases spanning different eras
Image: tvN
Signal
Detective Park Gwang-ho time-travels from 1986 to 2017, partnering to catch a serial killer continuing his spree
Tunnel
Image: OCN
Stranger
Image: tvN
Emotionally detached prosecutor Hwang Si-mok and police lieutenant Han Yeo-jin untangle murders, exposing a corrupt political scheme
Rookie cop Jung Ba Reum's encounter with a psychopathic killer shifts his sense of justice. The story explores identifying psychopaths beforehand
Mouse
Image: tvN
Detective Seo Do Won discovers a portal to an alternate reality while investigating corpses in an abandoned train station, unraveling a serial killer mystery
Train
Image: OCN
Transformation occurs as the "bad boy" Soo Yeol collaborates with the unconventional K in the Anti-Corruption Unit, facing unforeseen consequences
Bad and Crazy
Image: OCN
Click Here
Baek Hee Sung conceals a dark secret as his wife, Detective Cha Ji Won, investigates a series of serial murders threatening their seemingly perfect life
Flower of Evil
Image: tvN