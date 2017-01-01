Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 Detective K-dramas to watch

Guilt-ridden detective Moo Jin-hyuk and voice profiler Kang Kwon-joo team up to solve cases and catch the killer responsible for their loved ones' deaths

Image: OCN

Voice

A criminal profiler triggers lost memories, unaware of a team member investigating him. They uncover secrets in a circle game orchestrated by someone else

Image: KBS2

Hello Monster (I Remember You)

Witness-turned-cop Park Hae-yeong connects with past detective Lee Jae-han through a walkie-talkie, solving cold cases spanning different eras

Image: tvN

Signal

Crime investigator Han Tae-Joo, propelled to 1988, must solve a serial murder to return to the present. Trusting data, he faces unexpected challenges

Life on Mars

Image: OCN

Detective Park Gwang-ho time-travels from 1986 to 2017, partnering to catch a serial killer continuing his spree

Tunnel

Image: OCN

Stranger

Image: tvN

Emotionally detached prosecutor Hwang Si-mok and police lieutenant Han Yeo-jin untangle murders, exposing a corrupt political scheme

Rookie cop Jung Ba Reum's encounter with a psychopathic killer shifts his sense of justice. The story explores identifying psychopaths beforehand

Mouse

Image: tvN

Detective Seo Do Won discovers a portal to an alternate reality while investigating corpses in an abandoned train station, unraveling a serial killer mystery

Train

Image: OCN

Transformation occurs as the "bad boy" Soo Yeol collaborates with the unconventional K in the Anti-Corruption Unit, facing unforeseen consequences

Bad and Crazy

Image: OCN

Baek Hee Sung conceals a dark secret as his wife, Detective Cha Ji Won, investigates a series of serial murders threatening their seemingly perfect life

Flower of Evil

Image: tvN

