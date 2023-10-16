Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
16 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Dia Mirza movies
Dia Mirza's Bollywood debut, where she played the role of Reena, won hearts with her innocence and charisma
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)
Image: IMDb
In this thriller, Dia starred alongside Salman Khan, delivering a memorable performance as Muskaan
Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002)
Image: IMDb
In this Anurag Basu movie, Dia plays the role of a dancer opposite Imran Hashmi
Tumsa Nahin Dekha (2004)
Image: IMDb
In this iconic comedy, Dia played the role of Simran, adding grace and charm to the film
Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)
Image: IMDb
Dia showcased her fun-loving side as Shilpa in this ensemble comedy
Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007)
Image: IMDb
Dia ventured into production and starred in this film, highlighting the ups and downs of relationships
Love Breakups Zindagi (2011)
Image: IMDb
Dia's role as a supportive sister in this detective comedy-drama added depth to the narrative
Bobby Jasoos (2014)
Image: IMDb
She made a cameo appearance as Maanayata Dutt in this biographical film, leaving a mark despite her limited screen time
Sanju (2018)
Image: IMDb
In this thought-provoking film, Dia Mirza played the character of Shivani, making a powerful statement about gender roles and societal norms
Thappad (2020)
Image: IMDb
Dia is playing the role of one four ordinary women who are going on a motorcycle adventure to the world’s highest drivable pass
Dhak Dhak (2023)
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.