Raina Reyaz 

16 OCTOBER, 2023

10 Dia Mirza movies

Dia Mirza's Bollywood debut, where she played the role of Reena, won hearts with her innocence and charisma

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)

In this thriller, Dia starred alongside Salman Khan, delivering a memorable performance as Muskaan

Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002)

In this Anurag Basu movie, Dia plays the role of a dancer opposite Imran Hashmi 

Tumsa Nahin Dekha (2004)

In this iconic comedy, Dia played the role of Simran, adding grace and charm to the film

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Dia showcased her fun-loving side as Shilpa in this ensemble comedy

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007)

Dia ventured into production and starred in this film, highlighting the ups and downs of relationships

Love Breakups Zindagi (2011)

Dia's role as a supportive sister in this detective comedy-drama added depth to the narrative

Bobby Jasoos (2014)

She made a cameo appearance as Maanayata Dutt in this biographical film, leaving a mark despite her limited screen time

Sanju (2018)

In this thought-provoking film, Dia Mirza played the character of Shivani, making a powerful statement about gender roles and societal norms

Thappad (2020)

Dia is playing the role of one four ordinary women who are going on a motorcycle adventure to the world’s highest drivable pass

Dhak Dhak (2023)

