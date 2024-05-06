Heading 3
10 dialogues from Dear Zindagi
“Jab hum apne aap ko achhi tarah samajh lete hai, to dusre kya samajhte hai, it doesn't matter. Not at all!”
#1
Video: Red chillies Entertainment Instagram
"Safe feel karne ke liye pehle saare dar mitana zaroori hai!”
#2
Images: Imdb
"Tum agar khul ke ro nahi sakogi, toh khul kar hass kaise paogi!”
#3
Images: Imdb
"Zindagi mein jab koi pattern banta ya koi aadat banti dikhai de na, toh uske baare mein achhi tarah se sochna chahiye, genius is about knowing when to stop”
#4
Images: Imdb
"Kabhi kabhi hum mushkil rasta sirf iss liye chunte hai, kyun ki humein lagta hai, important cheezein paane ke liye humein mushkil rasta apnana chahiye”
#5
Images: Imdb
“Genius woh nahi hota jiske paas har sawaal ka jawab ho, Genius woh hota hai jiske paas ha jawaab tak pahunchne ka patience ho!”
Image: Red chillies Entertainment Instagram
#6
“Don't let your past blackmail your present, to ruin your beautiful future
#7
Video: Red chillies Entertainment Instagram
“Agar hum apni zindagi ka steering wheel apne haath mein nahi lenge na, toh koi doosra driver seat par baith jayega”
#8
Video: Red chillies Entertainment Instagram
#9
Images: Imdb
“Zindagi ek jigsaw puzzle ki tarah hai; mere jaise log us puzzle ke khoye hue tukde, sirf dhoondne aur jodne mein madad kar sakte hai, par only you can complete the puzzle!”
“We are all our own teachers in the school of life”
#10
Images: Imdb
