10 Dialogues from Irrfan Khan's films
Jan 07, 2022
The Lunchbox
"Life is very busy these days. There are too many people and everyone wants what the other has"
Life Of Pi
"I suppose, in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go"
Life in a… Metro
"Ye sheher humein jitna deta hai, badle mein kahin zyada humse le leta hai"
Angrezi Medium
"Aadmi ka sapna toot jata hai na, toh aadmi khatam ho jata hai"
Footpath
"Khoon ka rishta khoon bahake hi khatam kiya ja sakta hai"
Jurassic World
"The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control"
7 Khoon Maaf
"Ik baar toh yun hoga, thoda sa sukoon hoga"
The Namesake
"Pack a pillow and blanket and see as much of the world you can. You will not regret it. One day, it will be too late"
Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets
"Paisa agar bhagwan nahi hai, toh bhagwan se kam bhi nahi hai"
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns
"Hamari toh gaali par bhi taali padti hai"
