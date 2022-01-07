Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

10 Dialogues from Irrfan Khan's films

Jan 07, 2022

The Lunchbox

"Life is very busy these days. There are too many people and everyone wants what the other has"

Image: IMDb

Life Of Pi

"I suppose, in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go"

Image: IMDb

Life in a… Metro

"Ye sheher humein jitna deta hai, badle mein kahin zyada humse le leta hai"

Image: IMDb

Angrezi Medium

"Aadmi ka sapna toot jata hai na, toh aadmi khatam ho jata hai"

Image: IMDb

Footpath

"Khoon ka rishta khoon bahake hi khatam kiya ja sakta hai"

Image: IMDb

Jurassic World

"The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control"

Image: IMDb

7 Khoon Maaf

"Ik baar toh yun hoga, thoda sa sukoon hoga"

Image: IMDb

The Namesake

"Pack a pillow and blanket and see as much of the world you can. You will not regret it. One day, it will be too late"

Image: IMDb

Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets

"Paisa agar bhagwan nahi hai, toh bhagwan se kam bhi nahi hai"

Image: IMDb

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns

"Hamari toh gaali par bhi taali padti hai"

Image: IMDb

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: A. R.Rahman musicals of all time

Click Here