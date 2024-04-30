Heading 3

april 30, 2024

10 Diljit Dosanjh’s Memorable Songs


This track was a blockbuster collaboration of Badshah and Diljit; the music was composed by Badshah and Sacch; written by the former and sung by the ever-charming Diljit Dosanjh

Proper Patola (2013)

Image: Instagram@diljitdosanjh

An instant rage that is a party starter even after 10 years of its release! It was penned down by Veet Baljit and sung by Diljit

Image: Instagram@diljitdosanjh

Patiala Peg (2014)

A peppy and groovy track that’ll leave you dancing to its contagious tunes; it’s a must song for every North Indian wedding playlist!

Image: Instagram@diljitdosanjh

5 Taara (2015)

A rage since its release; this Punjabi song made headlines for its catchy lyrics and groovy tunes; Diljit’s songs always are blockbusters

Laembadgini (2016)

Image: Instagram@diljitdosanjh

This blockbuster Sukhbir song was recreated in the vocals of Diljit and Sukhbir himself, and as expected, broke all the records! 

Sauda Khara Khara, Good Newwz (2019)

Image: Instagram@diljitdosanjh

This memorable song is a rage from Diljit’s yet another blockbuster album G.O.A.T, indeed a must played party song! 

Born To Shine (2020)

Image: Instagram@diljitdosanjh

A superhit creation of Diljit, B Praak and Jaani. This song is a mandatory song in Diljit’s every concert! 

Do You Know (2021)

Image: Instagram@diljitdosanjh

A rage track from Dosanjh’s blockbuster album, MoonChild Era, penned by Raj Ranjodh and crooned in Diljit’s mesmerizing voice! 

Lover (2021)

Image: Instagram@diljitdosanjh

This was an anthem for love and joy featuring the famous international singer Sia along with our desi munda Diljit! 

Hass Hass (2023)

Image: Instagram@diljitdosanjh

Naina, The Crew (2024)

Image: Instagram@diljitdosanjh

A chart buster that is the new favorite reel song, sung by Diljit and Badshah and penned down by Raj Ranjodh and the latter

