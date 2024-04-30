Heading 3
10 Diljit Dosanjh’s Memorable Songs
This track was a blockbuster collaboration of Badshah and Diljit; the music was composed by Badshah and Sacch; written by the former and sung by the ever-charming Diljit Dosanjh
Proper Patola (2013)
An instant rage that is a party starter even after 10 years of its release! It was penned down by Veet Baljit and sung by Diljit
Patiala Peg (2014)
A peppy and groovy track that’ll leave you dancing to its contagious tunes; it’s a must song for every North Indian wedding playlist!
5 Taara (2015)
A rage since its release; this Punjabi song made headlines for its catchy lyrics and groovy tunes; Diljit’s songs always are blockbusters
Laembadgini (2016)
This blockbuster Sukhbir song was recreated in the vocals of Diljit and Sukhbir himself, and as expected, broke all the records!
Sauda Khara Khara, Good Newwz (2019)
This memorable song is a rage from Diljit’s yet another blockbuster album G.O.A.T, indeed a must played party song!
Born To Shine (2020)
A superhit creation of Diljit, B Praak and Jaani. This song is a mandatory song in Diljit’s every concert!
Do You Know (2021)
A rage track from Dosanjh’s blockbuster album, MoonChild Era, penned by Raj Ranjodh and crooned in Diljit’s mesmerizing voice!
Lover (2021)
This was an anthem for love and joy featuring the famous international singer Sia along with our desi munda Diljit!
Hass Hass (2023)
Naina, The Crew (2024)
A chart buster that is the new favorite reel song, sung by Diljit and Badshah and penned down by Raj Ranjodh and the latter
