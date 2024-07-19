10 Disappointing sequels to good movies

The latest addition to the list is Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The movie not only disappointed at the box office but also met with huge negative word-of-mouth
Indian 2
Tiger Shroff ended up creating a mess with Heropanti 2. The movie turned out to be a big disappointment
Heropanti 2
While Student Of The Year had some plus points, its sequel completely trashed the brand value and ended up being a big disappointment
Student Of The Year 2
No one had thought that Anees Bazmee’s Welcome Back would be a big disappointment at the time of its release. The makers ripped off the legacy of the Welcome franchise with a weak storyline and cringe dialogues
Welcome Back
While Masti was appreciated for its openness, it's sequels Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti ended up being trash and losing the brand value
Great Grand Masti
Considering the entertainment quotient, Housefull 4 is the weakest film in its franchise. However, it managed to make good money at the box office due to its brand value and festive release
Housefull 4
Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again is the weakest film of its franchise. However, it has made good money at the box office
Golmaal Again
Raghava Lawrence starrer Chandramukhi 2 was a big disappointment while the original part is considered the cult classic
Chandramukhi 2
Dabangg 3
Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is undoubtedly the weakest part of the Dabangg franchise. The movie disappointed Salman Khan’s fans so much at the time of its release
Race 3
Another Salman Khan starrer that turned out to be a big mess. Although, it had made a decent box office number but failed to live up to the expectations