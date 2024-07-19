Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JULY 19, 2024

10 Disappointing sequels to good movies


The latest addition to the list is Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The movie not only disappointed at the box office but also met with huge negative word-of-mouth 

Indian 2 

Tiger Shroff ended up creating a mess with Heropanti 2. The movie turned out to be a big disappointment

 Heropanti 2 

While Student Of The Year had some plus points, its sequel completely trashed the brand value and ended up being a big disappointment

 Student Of The Year 2 

No one had thought that Anees Bazmee’s Welcome Back would be a big disappointment at the time of its release. The makers ripped off the legacy of the Welcome franchise with a weak storyline and cringe dialogues 

Welcome Back 

While Masti was appreciated for its openness, it's sequels Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti ended up being trash and losing the brand value 

 Great Grand Masti 

Considering the entertainment quotient, Housefull 4 is the weakest film in its franchise. However, it managed to make good money at the box office due to its brand value and festive release

 Housefull 4 

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again is the weakest film of its franchise. However, it has made good money at the box office 

 Golmaal Again

Raghava Lawrence starrer Chandramukhi 2 was a big disappointment while the original part is considered the cult classic 

Chandramukhi 2

Dabangg 3 

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is undoubtedly the weakest part of the Dabangg franchise. The movie disappointed Salman Khan’s fans so much at the time of its release 

 Race 3 

Another Salman Khan starrer that turned out to be a big mess. Although, it had made a decent box office number but failed to live up to the expectations 

