Pujya Doss

 October 27, 2023

10 dishes Koreans can’t live without 

South Korea's remedy for a night of revelry. From pre-drinking tonics to comforting post-drinking soups, it's a fascinating world of hangover cures

Image:  Pexels

Hangover Stew

Korea's fiery favorite, kimchi is a spicy, fermented cabbage dish enlivened by red chili, garlic, ginger, and scallions

Image:  Pexels

Kimchi

Unexpected flavor symphony - tender tofu, briny clams, and a poached egg swimming in a spicy broth

Image:  Pexels

Soft Tofu Stew

Korean BBQ essential - savory and succulent pork belly slices sizzling on the grill

Image:  Pexels

Samgyeopsal (Pork Belly)

Elevate ramyeon with culinary creativity. Add tuna, eggs, and cheese for an explosion of flavors

Image:  Pexels

Instant Noodles

Iconic street food - chewy, steamed rice cakes drenched in fiery red-orange sauce

Image:  Pexels

Tteokbokki

Edible art resembling millefiori glasswork. Beautifully crafted rolls of rice, veggies, and more

Image:  Pexels

Gimbap

Sweet, marinated meat - a Korean classic with a history spanning over a millennium

Image:  Pexels

Bulgogi

Milky white broth simplicity with noodles, scallions, and tender meat strips

Image:  Pexels

Ox Bone Soup (Seolleongtang)

A delightful summer dessert, a bed of shaved ice topped with sweet red beans, rice cakes, and an array of delectable extras

Image:  Pexels

Bingsu

