10 dishes Koreans can’t live without
South Korea's remedy for a night of revelry. From pre-drinking tonics to comforting post-drinking soups, it's a fascinating world of hangover cures
Image: Pexels
Hangover Stew
Korea's fiery favorite, kimchi is a spicy, fermented cabbage dish enlivened by red chili, garlic, ginger, and scallions
Image: Pexels
Kimchi
Unexpected flavor symphony - tender tofu, briny clams, and a poached egg swimming in a spicy broth
Image: Pexels
Soft Tofu Stew
Korean BBQ essential - savory and succulent pork belly slices sizzling on the grill
Image: Pexels
Samgyeopsal (Pork Belly)
Elevate ramyeon with culinary creativity. Add tuna, eggs, and cheese for an explosion of flavors
Image: Pexels
Instant Noodles
Iconic street food - chewy, steamed rice cakes drenched in fiery red-orange sauce
Image: Pexels
Tteokbokki
Edible art resembling millefiori glasswork. Beautifully crafted rolls of rice, veggies, and more
Image: Pexels
Gimbap
Sweet, marinated meat - a Korean classic with a history spanning over a millennium
Image: Pexels
Bulgogi
Milky white broth simplicity with noodles, scallions, and tender meat strips
Image: Pexels
Ox Bone Soup (Seolleongtang)
Click Here
A delightful summer dessert, a bed of shaved ice topped with sweet red beans, rice cakes, and an array of delectable extras
Image: Pexels
Bingsu