Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 08, 2023

Entertainment

10 disliked K-pop idols and the reasons

She has been hated for all the wrong reasons, such as her dating life and her plastic surgery rumors

IU (Soloist)

Image: EDAM Entertainment 

She has been hated for receiving more lines and parts than the other members

Sakura (Former IZ*ONE)

Image:  Source Music 

She has been hated for being blunt with people as well as for ridiculous reasons like joining the team late

Yeri (Red Velvet)

Image:  SM Entertainment 

She has been hated on by antis for saving energy on stage 

Jennie (BLACKPINK) 

Image: YG Entertainment 

He was involved in a scandal where he was accused of gaslighting and cheating on his ex-girlfriends

Lucas (NCT) 

Image: SM Entertainment 

She has been hated on for her rique performances and her outspoken personality

Hwasa (MAMAMOO) 

Image: RBW Entertainment 

She was involved in a scandal where a private video of her was leaked online.

Image: MLD Entertainment. 

Nancy (Momoland)

He was accused of sexual assault, but the allegations were later dropped

Image: JYP Entertainment 

Woojin (Former Stray Kids) 

He was arrested for smoking marijuana

TOP (BIGBANG) 

Image: YG Entertainment 

He has been hated on for rumors of dating a non-celebrity

Jungkook (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here