10 disliked K-pop idols and the reasons
She has been hated for all the wrong reasons, such as her dating life and her plastic surgery rumors
IU (Soloist)
Image: EDAM Entertainment
She has been hated for receiving more lines and parts than the other members
Sakura (Former IZ*ONE)
Image: Source Music
She has been hated for being blunt with people as well as for ridiculous reasons like joining the team late
Yeri (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment
She has been hated on by antis for saving energy on stage
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment
He was involved in a scandal where he was accused of gaslighting and cheating on his ex-girlfriends
Lucas (NCT)
Image: SM Entertainment
She has been hated on for her rique performances and her outspoken personality
Hwasa (MAMAMOO)
Image: RBW Entertainment
She was involved in a scandal where a private video of her was leaked online.
Image: MLD Entertainment.
Nancy (Momoland)
He was accused of sexual assault, but the allegations were later dropped
Image: JYP Entertainment
Woojin (Former Stray Kids)
He was arrested for smoking marijuana
TOP (BIGBANG)
Image: YG Entertainment
He has been hated on for rumors of dating a non-celebrity
Jungkook (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC